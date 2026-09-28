Imran Khan offered 'deal' by Shehbaz govt to secure release from prison? Ex-Pak PM's son drops hint

Imran Khan’s son Kasim hinted during a recent interview that the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government may have offered the former prime minister a deal to settle his cases and secure his release. Imran Khan may have been offered a deal to secure his release, his son Kasim has hinted in an interview with CBC news. (Reuters/AFP)

Kasim said he finds it difficult to imagine seeing his father again and that he is willing to do anything that could secure his release from prison. Kasim added that he wants his father to reach a deal with the Pakistani government to secure his freedom, Bloomberg reported, citing CBC News.

It is not clear whether authorities have offered Khan a deal to settle the cases against him and secure his release from prison. Pakistan’s information minister Attaullah Tarar did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said Bloomberg.

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“From a selfish perspective, I would love him to take that deal,” Kasim said, while acknowledging that he is not fully aware of the situation on the ground and has not spoken to his father in more than seven months.

However, Kasim added that he does not expect his father to say “yes” to any deal, as there are many other political prisoners, including some of their family members.

“I would love to be able to speak with him. The Supreme Court ordered that we should be able to speak to him along with many other things that haven’t been followed,” Kasim said. “He is a very strong-willed person. He understands that there are many other political prisoners. Now, some of our family are also in there, so it’s very hard for him to say yes.”

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In recent months, Imran Khan’s health has reportedly deteriorated, with one of his eyes allegedly losing much of its vision. The former prime minister has also reportedly been taken to hospital many times for medical checks in recent months.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had planned a nationwide protest two days ago, but it was reportedly postponed amid the possibility of talks following months of confrontation.

Khan is serving prison sentences in corruption cases, including a 14-year term handed down last year. His family and lawyers have accused prison authorities of holding him in inhumane conditions, claiming that he spends 23 hours a day in a small cell without natural light or contact with other prisoners. Pakistani authorities have denied the allegations.