Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick accuses rapper of brutal abuse; 50 Cent reacts: ‘He saw a punching bag’
Former girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick accused Rick Ross of physically abusing her, leaving her with a damaged lip.
Rick Ross' former girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, has alleged that the musician physically assaulted her, resulting in a severely injured lip.
The 39-year-old model and digital content creator disclosed through a series of Instagram Stories posts on Saturday, September 26, that Ross, 50, subjected her to physical abuse.
Model Jazzma Kendrick alleges Rick Ross caused her severe lip injury in assault
Kendrick asserted that Ross caused trauma to her lip, prompting her departure from the relationship, and she provided photos of the alleged injury.
Kendrick opened up about alleged mistreatment after an Instagram user's direct message response to her selfie post.
Calling her “so gorgeous,” the user wrote: “I'm seeing what Rick is seeing.”
In her reply to the user's remark, the model described Ross's perspective differently, stating: “He saw a punching bag.”
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Kendrick then posted a photograph of her face showing a visibly swollen lip, accompanied by the caption, "The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left."
She additionally posted an image showing herself pulling back her upper lip to expose a noticeable wound. "I don't know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will," she wrote over her picture.
In her final post responding to the accusations, the influencer said: “It's always good until it isn't. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don't give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave.”
50 Cent reacts
Meanwhile, 50 Cent reacted to the situation, blasting Ross and stating that “domestic violence is not a joke.”
"This punk put his hands on baby girl, he stressed that album didn't sell. I'd laugh at him, but domestic violence is not a joke," he wrote X on Sunday, September 27.
Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick relationship
Kendrick and Ross's connection has been documented since at least August 2025, when they were spotted together at a Florida event launching RR22, the rapper's upscale line of bags and accessories.
According to Complex, the pair experienced an on-and-off relationship, with Kendrick publicly announcing their separation from Ross in September 2025.
The model and rapper subsequently revived their romance, making their first red carpet appearance together at the 2026 BET Awards in June, followed by several other public outings.
Their most recent public sighting together occurred in August.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More