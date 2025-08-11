Rick Ross shows off his massive 350,000-gallon pool and luxury bag collection

Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross and business mogul teamed up with Edition22 to launch the RR22 Collection: a vegan leather line featuring backpacks, duffle bags, sling bags, and crossbody designs in bold colors like black, olive green, ochre yellow, and baby blue. Rick Ross owns one of the largest residential pools in the US.(Instagram/richforever)

The line, according to Forbes, is another milestone in Ross’ expanding lifestyle empire. The line carries not just style but purpose too. Through Edition 22’s Bag-4-Bag initiative, a backpack is donated to someone in need for every bag purchased.

Andrew Hattem, Head of Edition22 and CEO of the Bugatti Group, was quoted in Forbes saying that the Bag-4-Bag was committed to giving back, empowering kids, and making a difference. Co-owned by former football player Etienne Boulay, the brand operates under the Bugatti Collections luxury umbrella.

Inspirational touch

Each RR22 bag features a motivational quote chosen by the rapper himself. Ross, speaking to Forbes, said the collection reflected his South Florida entrepreneurial spirit and noted that 95 per cent of his businesses were launched from the area.

Rick Ross’ business empire

Ross, known for founding Maybach Music Group and signing various artists like French Montana, also owns other businesses, including Bumbu rum, Luc Belaire champagne, restaurant franchises, and has made investments in dental brands, athletics, and snacks.

He tells young artists that everything is possible if you accept an opportunity when it presents itself and turn up.

Rick Ross' huge pool

However, he also has another unique source of income: the residential swimming pool at his largest estate, The Promise Land in Georgia, which holds a staggering 350,000 gallons of water. Although Ross uses the pool for summer swims, meditation, he also leases it out as a filming location, according to a CNN report.

The pool has featured in movies like Superfly and Coming 2 America. It also becomes the backdrop for his annual car shows and epic pool parties, which draw people from across the country.

Ross, who calls the pool ‘Wet Wet,’ even joked about it being his ‘ghost writer’ for it inspires him, the CNN report added. ‘There is no way you come out here and not be inspired,” Ross told the publication.

FAQs

Q: What is the RR22 Collection?

A luxury vegan leather bag line by Rick Ross in collaboration with Edition22, featuring backpacks, duffles, and more.

Q: What is the Bag-4-Bag Initiative?

For every RR22 bag purchased, Edition22 donates a backpack to someone in need.

Q: Where is Rick Ross’s largest pool located?

At The Promise Land, his 300-acre estate in Georgia.

Q: How big is Rick Ross’s pool?

It holds approximately 350,000 gallons, making it one of the largest residential pools in the U.S.

Q: What other businesses does Rick Ross own?

He owns restaurants, beverage brands, a record label, and invests in sportswear, dental care, and snacks.