Salman Khan shares cryptic post amid ill health rumours, fans pour best wishes: ‘Aap logon ki tabiyat…’
After Salman Khan's appearance grabbed attention at a recent event for his noticeably lean, tired look, the actor seemed to address it in a social media post.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not one to mince his words. In his latest social media post, the actor seems to address the ongoing speculation about his health, but in a slightly cryptic way, sending his fans into a frenzy.
Salman Khan's post on health
Late on Sunday night, Salman took to Instagram to share several monochrome pictures of himself, accompanied by the cheeky caption: "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?) The caption was, to many, a tongue-in-cheek response to the latest online chatter surrounding his health.
The new set of pictures saw Salman dressed in the same clothing as the event earlier in the week, posing for the camera. He donned a denim jacket and cowboy hat for some pictures as well, looking noticeably at ease in front of the lens.
Fans were quick to respond, as many took to the comment section to join in on the actor's veiled dig at the speculation. Actor Mahhi Vij also reacted to the post and wrote, "toooo goooodddddd," alongside laughing emojis.
Fans concerned for Salman Khan's health
Earlier in the week, Salman had grabbed attention after his appearance at an event, leaving fans concerned that he looked noticeably lean, tired, and exhausted. On Friday, Salman paid a goodwill visit to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office, where he inaugurated the authority's state-of-the-art Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). During the event, the actor also handed over house keys to beneficiaries.
Salman appeared at the event wearing a cap, alongside a casual shirt and denims combo. However, it was his demeanour in the pictures that sparked concern among fans. The visuals sparked widespread discussion online, prompting fans to share messages wishing him good health. “What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra,” one comment read, with one reading, “That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg”.
Salman Khan's upcoming film
Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The war drama has been delayed multiple times now, but the makers have denied rumours that it has been shelved.
Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.
Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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