Salman Khan shares cryptic post amid ill health rumours, fans pour best wishes: ‘Aap logon ki tabiyat…’

Fans were quick to respond, as many took to the comment section to join in on the actor's veiled dig at the speculation. Actor Mahhi Vij also reacted to the post and wrote, "toooo goooodddddd," alongside laughing emojis.

The new set of pictures saw Salman dressed in the same clothing as the event earlier in the week, posing for the camera. He donned a denim jacket and cowboy hat for some pictures as well, looking noticeably at ease in front of the lens.

Late on Sunday night, Salman took to Instagram to share several monochrome pictures of himself, accompanied by the cheeky caption: "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?) The caption was, to many, a tongue-in-cheek response to the latest online chatter surrounding his health.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not one to mince his words. In his latest social media post, the actor seems to address the ongoing speculation about his health, but in a slightly cryptic way, sending his fans into a frenzy.

Fans concerned for Salman Khan's health Earlier in the week, Salman had grabbed attention after his appearance at an event, leaving fans concerned that he looked noticeably lean, tired, and exhausted. On Friday, Salman paid a goodwill visit to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office, where he inaugurated the authority's state-of-the-art Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). During the event, the actor also handed over house keys to beneficiaries.

Salman appeared at the event wearing a cap, alongside a casual shirt and denims combo. However, it was his demeanour in the pictures that sparked concern among fans. The visuals sparked widespread discussion online, prompting fans to share messages wishing him good health. “What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra,” one comment read, with one reading, “That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg”.

Salman Khan's upcoming film Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The war drama has been delayed multiple times now, but the makers have denied rumours that it has been shelved.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.