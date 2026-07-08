Days after Maatrubhumi makers debunk cancellation rumours, Salman Khan fuels excitement with striking new look
Salman Khan seemed to boost the buzz for his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, by sharing an unseen picture of himself on social media.
Days after the makers of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi put to bed rumours of the film's delay or cancellation, the actor shared a new image on social media, giving a shoutout to the film and fuelling excitement for the much-delayed war drama. Maatrubhumi was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and was slated to release in theatres this April, but has since been delayed indefinitely, with multiple rumours about its fate.
Salman Khan shares Maatrubhumi-coded post
On Tuesday, Salman took to Instagram to share a picture of himself surrounded by nature, showcasing his ripped physique as he soaked up the serene surroundings. Keeping the caption brief, the actor simply wrote, "MAATRUBHUMI."
While the image of Salman in the picture may not be one of his looks from the film, the timing of the post is noteworthy. Just days before it, Salman Khan Films dismissed reports claiming the film is being canned after issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Many perceived Salman's post as an assurance to his fans that the film is back on track after the delay and title change.
Maatrubhumi makers debunk censorship rumours
Of late, many rumours and unconfirmed reports have claimed that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace had run into trouble with the CBFC, and the film may now be indefinitely delayed or even canned.
On Sunday, Salman Khan Films dismissed all such reports, calling the speculation "false" and "entirely baseless. In a statement shared on Instagram, the production banner clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification, making reports of any objections or delay in certification inaccurate.
“Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless,” read the statement.
The production house also urged the media to report on the film with restraint. “We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information,” the statement added.
All about Maatrubhumi
Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly dropped all references to China after reshoots.
Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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