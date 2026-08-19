Jr NTR loses pet dog Bagheera, gets emotional on Instagram, ‘Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large…’

His Bernese Mountain Dog pup was with him for four years, and has now crossed the rainbow bridge. Jr NTR took to Instagram on Wednesday to pen down an emotional tribute for Bagheera. Check it out:

It has been a tough month for actor Jr NTR . After undergoing a shoulder surgery recently, he has now suffered a personal loss: of his pet companion, Bagheera.

He wrote in the caption, along with a carousel of his pics ,Bagheera. You came into my world as a companion and quietly became family — filling days with love, loyalty, mischief and a kind of comfort only you could give. Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large, but so does the love you leave behind. Thank you for choosing me, for walking beside me, and for making these four years infinitely more beautiful. Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be,” he wrote.

Friends from the fraternity took to the comments section to express their condolences. Shruti Haasan posted a broken hearts emoji along with a namaste, while Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “My deepest condolences.”

On the work front, Jr NTR's shoulder surgery has reportedly led to a change in the shoot schedules for his upcoming projects. It will allegedly take him at least two-three months to return to action, which has now led to filmmaker Prashanth Neel to focus on the pre-production of Salaar 2 instead. It will star actor Prabhas.