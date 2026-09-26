Unabomber motive: Why did Ted Kaczynski kill people? What his manifesto revealed

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, killed three people and injured 23 others during a 17-year bombing campaign from 1978 to 1995. Ted Kaczynski used violence to push his anti-technology beliefs, but his manifesto ultimately helped investigators identify him. (AP)

His stated motive was opposition to modern industrial society and the growing role of technology. Kaczynski believed technology was taking away human freedom and damaging the natural world.

He targeted people linked to universities, airlines, science and technology. In 1995, he sent newspapers a 35,000-word essay explaining his beliefs. The FBI’s decision to publish it helped lead investigators to his identity and, eventually, his arrest.

Ted Kaczynski’s motive was tied to technology and human freedom Kaczynski did not describe his bombings as random acts of violence. He saw them as a way to draw attention to what he believed was the harm caused by modern technology and industrial society.

His manifesto, Industrial Society and Its Future, argued that technological progress had reduced human freedom. He believed people were being pushed into lives controlled by large systems instead of making their own choices.

Kaczynski also argued that modern life left people without a real sense of purpose. He described what he called “surrogate activities”, saying people often spent their energy on hobbies, entertainment and other pursuits instead of meaningful work.

His beliefs did not stop at criticism. He argued that society needed a major break from the industrial system, rather than small reforms.

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What Ted Kaczynski’s manifesto revealed about his beliefs The manifesto gave investigators a much clearer picture of the thinking behind the attacks. Kaczynski wrote that “industrial-technological society cannot be reformed in such a way as to prevent it from progressively narrowing the sphere of human freedom.”

He also attacked modern political movements that he believed were not challenging the technological system deeply enough. His central argument was that technology was changing society in ways that could not simply be fixed through ordinary political reform.

The document was published by The Washington Post and The New York Times in September 1995 after Kaczynski threatened further violence if his writing was not made public.

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How Ted Kaczynski’s manifesto helped the FBI catch him? Publishing the manifesto gave investigators something they had struggled to obtain for years, i.e., Kaczynski’s own writing.

David Kaczynski, Ted’s brother, and David’s wife, Linda Patrik, noticed similarities between the manifesto and letters Ted had written. David then provided the material to the FBI. Linguistic analysis found strong similarities between the writings, helping investigators connect Ted Kaczynski to the Unabomber case.

FBI agents arrested Kaczynski at his Montana cabin on April 3, 1996. Investigators found bomb-making materials, thousands of handwritten pages and a live bomb inside. He later pleaded guilty and received life imprisonment without parole.