Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 1: Marvel film opens at ₹ 7 crore, surpasses Interstellar re-release

Avengers Endgame has returned to Indian theatres with its encore release, and Marvel fans are making the most of it. Bringing the iconic superhero saga back to the big screen, the re-released film performed well on its opening day in India. Let's take a look at its box office performance. Avengers Endgame: Encore started strong at the box office.

Avengers: Endgame Encore box office day 1 According to Sacnilk, the film minted ₹7.25 crore in net collection in India on the first day of its re-release. The film saw 41% occupancy across 3,634 shows. It earned the maximum from its English version, which minted ₹5.25 crore. The Hindi version of the film collected ₹1.25 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions minted ₹30 lakh and ₹45 lakh, respectively. The film saw 17% occupancy in morning shows, which increased to almost 23% in the afternoon and remained the same in the evening.

Avengers: Endgame Encore beats Interstellar According to Sacnilk, Christopher Nolan's Interstellar had earned approximately ₹2.25- ₹2.50 crore in net collection in India on day one of its re-release in 2025, making it one of the biggest openings for a re-release title in India. Endgame Encore has surpassed that figure by a significant margin.

With this pace, Avengers: Endgame Encore could emerge as one of the highest-earning re-release films in India. Baahubali: The Epic currently leads the list, having minted ₹52.15 crore worldwide during its 2025 re-release. Sanam Teri Kasam reportedly had earned around ₹39 crore during its re-release, while Tumbbad collected around ₹37.5 crore.

Avengers gives competition to The Vvaan and The Paradise Avengers: Endgame Encore is giving competition to Sidharth Malhotra's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest and Nani's The Paradise at the box office. The Vvaan, which released in theatres on Friday, earned over ₹8 crore in India on day one. Meanwhile, The Paradise, which released on Thursday, has collected over ₹46 crore net in India within two days of its release.

About Avengers: Endgame Avengers: Endgame centres on the surviving Avengers as they come together to reverse the devastation caused by Thanos, who wiped out half of all life in the universe. The heroes embark on a final mission to restore what was lost and reunite with their loved ones.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.