Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey leaked online as it crosses $600M worldwide, Universal ‘initiates takedown protocols’
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures has responded to The Odyssey leaks on social media.
Even as it continues to break box-office records worldwide, Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey has fallen prey to piracy. The film has become the latest victim of online piracy after it was leaked on social media, barely a week after its release in theatres. Universal Pictures, the studio behind the film, has reacted to the piracy, affirming that it is taking action against the leak.
The Odyssey leaked online
International media publications reported that The Odyssey was leaked and widely circulated across multiple social media platforms. The Hollywood Reporter reported that a low-quality version of the film was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, but was pulled down two hours later. In that time, it had garnered over 50K views. Many copies of the film are available on Telegram, HT was able to independently verify.
Universal reacts to The Odyssey leak
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures responded to the film's leak on social media. "We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," the statement read.
The Odyssey continues to rule the box office
Despite the pirated versions leaking online, The Odyssey is still dominating at the box office, sailing past $600 million globally in its second weekend. The film earned $87 million in North America in its second weekend, taking its domestic gross to $286 million. The film has also earned over $350 million internationally during this time. Its worldwide gross now stands at almost $640 million. Much of that sum is from premium large-format screens. IMAX screens alone accounted for $48 million of the global earnings this weekend.
Impressively, the $87 million The Odyssey earned in its second weekend is more than what Nolan's Oppenheimer had managed in its opening weekend three years ago. The biographical drama had earned $82 million in its first three days in 2023.
The film, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, follows King Odysseus' (Matt Damon) dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, including battles with mythical creatures, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).
The film also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott, and Benny Safdie.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More