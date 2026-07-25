After conquering The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan admits one genre still scares him; 'incredibly difficult'

After bringing Homer's epic "The Odyssey" to the big screen, Christopher Nolan says there is one genre he still wouldn't dare take on- Romantic comedy. Christopher Nolan said he would be "terrified" to direct a romantic comedy.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar-winning filmmaker admitted he would be "terrified" to direct a rom-com, even though he enjoys watching them.

Why Nolan said he would be ‘terrified’ In the show, Fallon joked about Nolan directing a romantic comedy, but the Oscar-winning filmmaker said it would be much harder than people think.

Nolan said, “I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult. I love watching those movies. But, no, I think comedy, like, people who direct comedy, people who do comedy, I think that's one of the hardest things in the world to make people laugh that way.”

He explained further, “Particularly the risk they take. When you make a film … you know, if I show a film to people and maybe they don't respond to bits of it, I'm like, 'Ah, they don't get it. Whatever.' There's no hiding behind that when you do comedy.”

Because of that, he admitted he would be "terrified" to direct a romantic comedy.