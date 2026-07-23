How Christopher Nolan created The Odyssey's 10-foot-tall giants without CGI, used female stunt double for Matt Damon
A key scene in The Odyssey showing Matt Damon's character facing off against 10-foot giants was shot without any help from CGI.
It is no state secret that Christopher Nolan prefers practical effects in his films over CGI and VFX. The filmmaker relies on visual trickery only to fine-tune the existing practical effects. One of the best examples of this is the scene involving the 10-foot-tall giant Laestrygonians in his latest film, The Odyssey. The scene was created using forced perspective and practical effects, minus any extensive use of CGI, the film's star Matt Damon has now revealed.
How Nolan created the Laestrygonians
Matt Damon physically transformed to play Odysseus in The Odyssey, but despite this, he also had some help from stunt performers in some key scenes, including the one with the giants. In a new interview, Matt Damon revealed that one of his stunt doubles was a female standing in as the Greek hero as the character faces the giant Laestrygonians.
"When we did the force perspective stuff with the Laestrygonians, there were these stuntmen who were all seven feet, and then they got stunt men who were under five feet," Damon said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “My double was a woman, a female stunt performer who had the greatest arms I've ever seen. When she came into the catering tent, it was the first time I met her. I went up and hugged her and thanked her for all the work she put in.”
Since the interview, the stunt performers in the scene have shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, highlighting their stark height difference and how Nolan used it to create the giants' immense stature.
About Nolan's The Odyssey
Based on Homer's epic poem Odyssey, the film follows Odysseus (Matt Damon) on his long journey home after the Trojan War. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and an ensemble cast.
The Odyssey has had an epic box office run so far, earning $264 million globally in its opening weekend. This number is a record for Nolan, whose Dark Knight Rises premiered in 2012 to $249 million worldwide. After the record-breaking weekend, the film also scored the best Monday this year in the US with a reported $18.67 million haul.
The Odyssey has also received rave reviews from critics, with many praising its immense scale and the performances, chiefly those of Robert Pattinson and Samantha Morton.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More