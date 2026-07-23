How Christopher Nolan created The Odyssey's 10-foot-tall giants without CGI, used female stunt double for Matt Damon

It is no state secret that Christopher Nolan prefers practical effects in his films over CGI and VFX. The filmmaker relies on visual trickery only to fine-tune the existing practical effects. One of the best examples of this is the scene involving the 10-foot-tall giant Laestrygonians in his latest film, The Odyssey. The scene was created using forced perspective and practical effects, minus any extensive use of CGI, the film's star Matt Damon has now revealed. A scene from The Odyssey where Odysseus faces off against giant Laestrygonians.

How Nolan created the Laestrygonians Matt Damon physically transformed to play Odysseus in The Odyssey, but despite this, he also had some help from stunt performers in some key scenes, including the one with the giants. In a new interview, Matt Damon revealed that one of his stunt doubles was a female standing in as the Greek hero as the character faces the giant Laestrygonians.

"When we did the force perspective stuff with the Laestrygonians, there were these stuntmen who were all seven feet, and then they got stunt men who were under five feet," Damon said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “My double was a woman, a female stunt performer who had the greatest arms I've ever seen. When she came into the catering tent, it was the first time I met her. I went up and hugged her and thanked her for all the work she put in.”

Since the interview, the stunt performers in the scene have shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, highlighting their stark height difference and how Nolan used it to create the giants' immense stature.