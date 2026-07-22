Can India shoot an epic like Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in just 91 days? Leila director explains why not

How did Christopher Nolan shoot something as epic as The Odyssey in less than 100 days, especially when long shooting schedules, re-shoots, rising cost of production budgets, working hours and more have become such a topic of conversation in India? Filmmaker Pawan Kumar, known for helming films such as U Turn and Dhoomam and the web series Leila, believes that the answer lies not in the director or the lead stars, but in the crew around them. Pawan Kumar has a theory for why one cannot follow Christopher Nolan's shooting style for The Odyssey in India.

Pawan Kumar on The Odyssey shoot time Pawan took to his Instagram Stories to answer the question: “How can Nolan complete shooting in 91 days?” Crediting his direction team, he wrote, “Because he has a team of professionals who get paid and get recognised for what they do. His first Assistant director has been the same for more than a decade."

He spoke of the situation in India, adding, "His aunt and friends are not asking him when he is going to become a director. He is paid what he deserves and also given dignity for what he does. Same with 100s of other people who work on his unit.”

Pointing out why the same cannot be possible in India, Pawan added, “On the other hand, we expect every asst director to become a director one day, make him or her feel like that is when they have finally made it. So a director usually is working with new teams, interns, who have no experience, paid less.”

He summed it up with, “While a director needs clarity, which I am sure Nolan had, it's the super efficient passionate professional team that makes it really happen.”