This scene from Greek epic The Odyssey reminds audience of Ramayana: ‘Christopher Nolan says Jai Shri Ram’

During the climax of The Odyssey, Penelope ( Anne Hathaway ) is willing to finally select a suitor, but only if they pass the test she has set for them. The suitors must not just string a bow that only her husband, Odysseus ( Matt Damon ), has been able to, but they must also fire an arrow through 12 axe heads to win her in marriage. While this scene is a setup for something far more than it seems on the surface, it was hard for the Indian audience not to draw parallels to Sita's swayamvar.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan ’s Greek epic, The Odyssey, was released in theatres this Friday to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. While the film might be based on Homer’s work, for Indian fans, it means much more. They couldn’t help but notice the parallels with Valmiki’s Ramayana, especially in this key scene. ( *Spoilers ahead* )

Since its release, The Odyssey has sparked numerous memes and discussions, particularly around the climax scene. “The Odyssey shares a parallel with Sita Swayamvar from the #Ramayana. The way Nolan stages that sequence is just peak. If #NiteshTiwari can surpass that level of dramatic tension & the weight of its consequences, nothing can stop Ramayanafrom achieving greatness,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the film.

“If you've grown up listening to the Ramayana or other Indian epics, a few scenes might feel surprisingly familiar. That's probably why this debate keeps coming up. Some people say The Odyssey was inspired by the Ramayana, while others argue maybe it was the other way around since The Odyssey is generally considered the older surviving text. Honestly, there's no solid historical proof either way,” summed up another, while one reasoned, “A person’s greatest journey is not across the world, but within themselves. The Odyssey and the Ramayana don’t compete, they complete our understanding of the human journey.”

Some even made lists to debate whether The Odyssey scene is similar to Ramayana, or it isn’t. “People comparing #Ramayana & #TheOdyssey are missing the whole point. Yes, both have the iconic Bow-Arrow 🏹 scene. Yes, both have a "Swayamwar-like" test. But the 'why' behind them is completely different,” wrote one X user, listing out why they thought it was different.