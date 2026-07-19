Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext

    'India's 2nd freedom movement': Sonam Wangchuk's message from 'illegal detention' at Safdarjung

    In a message from his “illegal detention” at Safdarjung hospital, Wangchuk called this movement India's “second freedom movement.”

    Updated on: Jul 19, 2026, 09:41:48 IST
    Written by Danita Yadav
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk has issued a message calling for support and more people to join the march to the Parliament on Monday, July 20. In a message from his “illegal detention” at Safdarjung hospital, Wangchuk called this movement India's “second freedom movement.”

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with a portrait of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk after the latter's hospitalisation (ANI)
    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with a portrait of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk after the latter's hospitalisation (ANI)

    "The second movement for independence; India free from fear, India free from injustice," wrote Wangchuk on a handwritten note shared by his wife.

    Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite strike for 22 days, has called for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with the resignation of the Cockroach Janta Party.

    This demand from CJP and Wangchuk comes after several exam irregularities, such as the NEET UG paper leak. Track LIVE updates here

    Wangchuk, on Saturday, was taken to a hospital in Safdarjung after the Delhi High Court issued a directive to monitor the activist's health as he continued his fast.

    However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Wangchuk was forcibly taken to the hospital, alleging assault against the activist.

    Dipke, who returned from Boston last month, has also announced an indefinite hunger strike, as he calls for accountability from the BJP-led government.

    recommendedIcon
    Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
    Home/India News/'India's 2nd Freedom Movement': Sonam Wangchuk's Message From 'illegal Detention' At Safdarjung
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes