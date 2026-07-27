101 murder accused among 989 identified in CJP protest: Delhi police officials

As many as a thousand people, who allegedly attacked police personnel and vandalised vehicles during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad march on July 20, have criminal records, Delhi police officials familiar with the matter told HT on Monday. Protesters seen by a police van during a protest march to Parliament on July 20. (ANI) Of the 2,873 people identified through CCTV footage, 989 were found to have criminal antecedents, including cases of murder, dacoity, robbery, sexual assault, kidnapping and other offences, an official, who did not wish to be named, said. ALSO READ | Bihar govt relents, to withdraw youth protest-linked cases, release all arrested after CJP, Oppn threaten new stir A report submitted to the government found that 101 of those identified have been booked in murder cases, 284 in dacoity and robbery cases, and 92 in sexual assault and other crimes against women and children, HT has learnt. Among the 101 accused in murder cases, 42 have been booked in two or more criminal cases, while 12 have criminal histories spanning at least 10 cases. Of the 284 accused in dacoity and robbery cases, 155 have been booked in multiple criminal cases, including 31 who have been named in 10 or more cases, according to the source. ALSO READ | 'Will be forced to protest again': CJP warns govt, asks it to drop FIRs against protesters The list also includes 135 people accused in snatching cases, 229 booked under the Arms Act, 67 under the NDPS Act, and 19 in kidnapping cases. Many of those identified are habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases against them, the official told HT.

Police personnel carry out a lathi charge on AISA supporters as they stage a protest during the Lok Bhawan March against irregularities and examination paper leaks, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Chalo Sansad march The CJP-led protests began last month, days after the NEET examination was scrapped over alleged paper leaks. Students demanded the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms to the examination system. The agitation, centred at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, gained momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined it with an indefinite hunger strike. On July 20, thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament only to be stopped by the police. They lathi-charged students, used tear gas and pellet guns to disperse the crowd. Delhi Police claimed the they were a part of an unlawful protest. ALSO READ | CJP asks govt to 'immediately honour' promises after protesters detained across India The Centre later accepted several key demands, including Pradhan's resignation and the formation of a task force led by Nandan Nilekani to overhaul the examination system. The CJP called off its 37-day protest on July 25 after the government assured that no legal or police action would be taken against protesters or volunteers who participated in demonstrations. ‘Will start protest again’ On Monday, the CJP said would launch another round of protests if all FIRs filed against student protesters are not withdrawn. The satirical front alleged that the government had failed to honour assurances given before the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was called off. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka asked the Centre, particularly Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, to ensure that no criminal cases were filed against protesters and that all detained students were released immediately. "We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN," Ranka wrote on X. ALSO READ | CJP to launch website linking protesters with lawyers, Kapil Sibal announces ₹1 crore legal fund Fellow CJP spokesperson Saurav Das raised similar concerns and alleged that students, volunteers and protesters were being detained and targeted despite the government's assurances. "The CJP continues to closely monitor the situation and expects the Government of India and all BJP/NDA state governments to act with utmost urgency, responsibility, and good faith that the present circumstances demand," Das said.