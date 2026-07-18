JNU's Neha Bora continues hunger strike after Wangchuk moved away, alleges police crackdown

A student activist on Saturday claimed that Delhi Police attempted to detain protesters after forcibly removing activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar. Neha Bora, a PhD scholar at JNU, is also on an indefinite hunger strike and completed 21 days of fasting on Saturday. Student activist Neha Bora on Saturday claimed that Delhi Police attempted to detain protesters after forcibly removing Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar. (HT/PTI) She said she would continue the indefinite hunger strike despite the police action. Neha said Wangchuk was taken away early in the morning by the police and they later tried to enter the protest area and remove other students fasting. Track live updates on the CJP protest here “Today is the 21st day of our hunger strike,” Neha told HT. “At around 7 am, some people in plain clothes entered the stage area. Five to ten minutes later, a heavy police deployment moved toward the stage area, and Sonam Wangchuk, who was on the 21st day of his hunger strike, was forcibly removed from here in the name of providing him medical attention.”

“After that, RF and police personnel in uniform tried to break through the rope boundary around our ISA tent and enter the area. They also tried to detain us, the hunger strikers. Because there were many volunteers present, they were unable to detain us. But the Delhi Police's attempt to forcibly end a democratic and peaceful protest is shameful,” Neha told HT. She added, "On one hand, this government has taken no notice of the students and Sonam Wangchuk, who have been sitting on hunger strike for 21 days. On the other hand, it is trying to forcibly assault our hunger strikers and admit us to the hospital against our will. I appeal to all of you to come to Jantar Mantar. This movement has not ended, and it will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Please make sure this message reaches everyone." ALSO READ | Sonam Wangchuk's wife breaks silence, says no treatment without her consent: ‘Will hold everyone accountable if…’

New Delhi: Security personnel screen with sheets and keep vigil as activist Sonam Wangchuk, unseen, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, is shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2026. (PTI)

Why Wangchuk was moved to the hospital The allegations came after Delhi Police moved Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. Police said the activist was shifted in compliance with Delhi high court directions and on the advice of medical experts because of his deteriorating health. "As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," the DCP said on X. They also said they did not beat any of the protesters. ALSO READ | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk moved to hospital Human chain Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said Neha, Aameen and Manish were continuing their hunger strike even after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital. Student protesters later formed a human chain around the protest site to prevent police from removing the remaining hunger strikers, including Neha, news agency ANI reported. The protest has entered its third week. Demonstrators demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leaks. On Friday, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said Neha's blood sugar level had dropped to a critically low level, prompting doctors to recommend that she end her fast and seek immediate hospitalisation. AISA also said fellow hunger strikers Aameen and Manish had developed serious health complications after 20 days of fasting, PTI reported. 'Why did you drag him away hiding?' Abhijeet Dipke, CJP founder, announced an indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk was taken away. He later said, "He is not a criminal. Why did you drag him away hiding behind sheets? He didn’t want to go to the hospital. He wanted to join the Parliament march. But what these police have done- he was not a criminal. The way they took him away hidden under sheets- if you were so concerned about his health, you should have taken him with respect. In every state, in every district, set up a Jantar Mantar! And protest there just like it has been going on here for a month."