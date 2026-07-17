Sonam Wangchuk should be edu minister: Arvind Kejriwal revives Pradhan's resignation demand

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday paid a visit to educationist Sonam Wangchuk on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and called on the Centre to appoint Wangchuk as the Union education minister. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

“I would urge the Union government to appoint Wangchuk as education minister and remove the incumbent minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, as part of the reforms sought by the protesters,” Kejriwal said, addressing the event.

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The protest site, which has witnessed a continuous sit-in since June 20, drew hundreds of students, teachers, activists and supporters as Kejriwal, accompanied by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj, addressed the gathering from the stage where Wangchuk has been fasting. Wangchuk, who appeared visibly weak, remained seated for most of the programme and was seen resting on the stage between speeches.

He said the country’s education system required structural reforms. “I am glad that young people have come together under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand a more robust and transparent system,” he said in his 10-minute address.

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Kejriwal said he would request the protesters to persuade Wangchuk to end his fast while assuring them that AAP would raise the issues during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

There was no reaction from the Delhi BJP over Kejriwal reaching Jantar Mantar.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav also joined the gathering. “At a time when the country needs a better education system, we stand in solidarity with this movement,” she said.

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Economist and activist Jean Drèze visited the protest site and said, “I am here to support him.”

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also expressed solidarity with Wangchuk. Organisers said the movement would continue at Jantar Mantar while preparations were underway for a march to Parliament on July 20.