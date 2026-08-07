Rahul Gandhi reveals his favourite BJP leader: 'Get along with him, he's cool'

Congress MP and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday revealed who is his favourite BJP leader in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. The feature allows an Instagram user to respond to questions through their Instagram stories. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament premises after attending the Monsoon Session amid rain, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) Responding to a question about who his favourite politician is from BJP, Rahul quipped that he gets along well with Captain Amarinder Singh. “Captain Amarinder Singh, definitely. I get along with him. He’s cool.” Rahul was seen saying this in a video posted by the handle of Congress on X. The Congress leader added that he likes Singh because of his expertise in military history.

“And… he is an expert on military history,” he added, ending the video with, “Hello, Uncle Amarinder.”

Singh is a former soldier, a royal, a military historian and former chief minister of Punjab. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 after resigning from the Congress, saying he had been humiliated by the party. After Congress’s Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister, he quit the party and formed a new party, which merged with the BJP later in 2022. Singh said he still felt hurt by the manner in which he was removed as chief minister when he was with the Congress. “The question of joining Congress does not arise,” he said in an interview with PTI Videos last year. However, he said he would always help Congress leader Sonia Gandhi if she asked, although “not politically”. Gandhi's 'Ask Me Anything' on Instagram Gandhi on Thursday launched an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, in his fresh outreach to the GenZ. He answered several questions, including one on the student protest in Jharkhand, India’s education system and others. Posting a link to his Instagram initiative on X, Gandhi said, “Students, Gen-Z -- I'm here to listen. Ask me anything on Instagram, and I'll answer as many questions as I can.” Responding to a question on what his favourite meme from the Jantar Mantar protest was, Gandhi said, “I think the videos that came out of the PM's house at midnight. Those were the best. Showing a new panicked Prime Minister.”

On Jharkhand protests, Gandhi said, “The student protests that are happening in the country are against the education system. I have stated it clearly in Kota and Dehradun, and will say it in Allahabad, that our education system has collapsed; it is unaffordable and oppressive.” “Every government, be it the central government, Congress government or Jharkhand government, should listen to what students are saying and take action to change the education system,” he said.