‘Ready to face insults’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay amid face-off with Udhayanidhi over Cauvery dispute

He said that, in the present situation, his government remained committed to resolving the Cauvery issue through legal channels and that its position had not changed.

Responding to the leader of the opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who raised the Cauvery issue, Vijay recalled how Tamil Nadu's approach to the dispute had evolved since 1969, moving from dialogue to pursuing legal remedies.

The chief minister told the assembly that he was willing to face “insults” if it helped initiate dialogue with Karnataka over the Cauvery issue for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu assembly, Vijay said he was "prepared to bear insults" if it meant opening talks on the Cauvery issue in the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay said on Friday that he was the one who suggested holding discussions with neighbouring Karnataka over the Cauvery issue , hoping the move could lead to a positive outcome.

However, he also said he had planned to visit Karnataka to discuss the Cauvery issue. "I thought, what if talks are held with the neighbouring state, as even nations that are sworn enemies hold dialogue to solve issues," he said.

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Vijay vs Udhayanidhi in assembly During the assembly proceedings, Udhayanidhi Stalin demanded that the government convene an all-party meeting regarding Karnataka's proposal to build the Mekedatu Dam on the Cauvery River.

"In Tamil Nadu, all political parties are urging the government to convene an all-party meeting on the Mekedatu Dam issue. Everyone is asking why the Tamil Nadu government is avoiding convening an all-party meeting on this matter," Stalin said in the Assembly.

Vijay, however, said there was "no need" for such a meeting and assured the assembly that his government remained fully committed to protecting the state's interests.

He criticised the Opposition and said the TVK-led government would "not compromise on the rights regarding the Cauvery water issue".

The Cauvery issue, explained The Cauvery dispute is a decades-old disagreement over sharing river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The conflict intensifies in years when water availability is low, with both states seeking a larger share.

The issue has again come into focus over Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, which has remained a major point of disagreement between the two states.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, saying it could reduce the flow of water reaching the downstream areas.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar described the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir as a long-term solution to the Cauvery dispute. He also said that Tamil Nadu would receive most of the project's benefits.

With inputs from agencies