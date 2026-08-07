Decade-long push empowered Arunachal's handloom sector: CM

"Celebrating 10 years of empowering Arunachal Pradesh's weavers, strengthening craft centres across the state, and taking our indigenous handlooms and GI-tagged treasures to the world. Our heritage, proudly woven by our hands," Khandu said in a social media post on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

He said more than 77,000 weavers are preserving the state's rich cultural heritage, while carrying indigenous handlooms and GI-tagged products to wider markets through skill development and digital initiatives.

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the government has spent the past decade empowering the state's handloom sector.

Extending greetings to the state's weavers and artisans, he said, "From intricate patterns to age-old techniques, our handlooms beautifully reflect the diverse cultures and traditions of our indigenous communities. Let us celebrate, preserve and promote this rich heritage while supporting the skilled hands that keep our traditions alive."

In a video shared along with the post, Khandu described the handloom and handicrafts sector as a cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh's cultural identity and an important source of livelihoods.

"The art of hands is not just about employment, it is the identity of a culture. Handloom is not just a tradition, it is a living expression of our culture, heritage and identity," he added.

The chief minister said the state has 77,600 handloom weavers and 17,016 allied workers engaged in preserving and promoting traditional crafts, underlining the sector's importance in the rural economy.

Highlighting the government's efforts to strengthen the sector, Khandu said 88 craft centres have been set up, where over 886 trainees have received training.

He added that 22 cluster development programmes and nine out-of-state cluster development initiatives are being implemented to enhance the skills, productivity and market access of weavers and artisans.

Khandu also highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's 11 Geographical Indication -registered products, including the traditional textiles of the Adi, Apatani, Galo, Idu Mishmi, Monpa, Nyishi, Tai Khamti and Tangsa communities.

Other GI-tagged products include Monpa handmade paper, Wancho wooden craft and handmade carpets.

He said the government has introduced digital initiatives such as Arun Shil, the Digital Yarn Depot, the Integrated Department Portal and a dedicated departmental website to provide weavers and artisans with digital identity, easier access to government services and better market opportunities.

"In Arunachal, handloom is not just woven from threads. It is the future of our identity, our tradition and the future generations," Khandu said, asserting that the sector continues to safeguard the state's cultural legacy while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for thousands of families.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.