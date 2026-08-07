Vehicles torched, stones pelted as violence breaks out in Patna over man's death in road accident

Visuals from the spot showed several vehicles on fire and policemen in action in an attempt to control the situation.

An enraged crowd allegedly set three police jeeps on fire near Zero Mile in Bihar's Patna, while stone pelting was also reported, as violence broke out over a man's death in a road accident in that area on Friday.

"A road accident occurred. Following the accident, the road was blocked using the deceased's body, and acts of violence took place during this time. The individuals involved in the violence are being identified. The body has now been removed from the road, and traffic flow has been restored," Patna City SDM Satyam Sahay was quoted as saying by ANI news agency quoted.

ASP Raj Kishor Singh said the victim was crossing the road when he was hit by a car. We are maintaining law and order, and the situation is now under control, PTI news agency reported.

Tejashwi Yadav says law & order in state collapsed In an unrelated remark, RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the state's law and order had "completely collapsed" and accused the NDA government of patronising criminals.

Yadav, who is Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, also alleged that the government is least bothered about incidents of murder, rape, molestation or other crimes happening every single day in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, he said, “Bihar's law and order situation has completely collapsed. The state government has miserably failed in checking it. NDA leaders are patronising criminalsm”, PTI reported.

Those who are at the helm of affairs in the state are maintaining a stoic silence about the crimes, Yadav claimed.

Raising the alleged abduction and murder of 25-year-old Bunty Yadav in Patna, Yadav demanded a government job for the victim's wife.

He handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family for the education of the deceased's two children up to Class 12 and urged the state government to ensure their further education. On July 6, Bunty Yadav was allegedly abducted from the high-traffic Karbigahiya/Patna Junction area.