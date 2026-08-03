Tamil Nadu CM Vijay postponed Bengaluru visit on my request, says DK Shivakumar amid Cauvery water-sharing dispute

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Sunday that Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay agreed to postpone his visit to Bengaluru after Karnataka requested him to do so to maintain a peaceful atmosphere amid the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, even as Tamil Nadu stated it would instead move the Supreme Court over the issue as an immediate solution. DK Shivakumar said he only requested Vijay to meet in a better and more cordial atmosphere as he doesn't want anyone shouting against his friends. (PTI/ANI)

Speaking after an all-party meeting over the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar said he had personally urged Vijay to defer the visit because public sentiment in Karnataka was running high.

CM Vijay is a ‘courageous leader’ “I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader...Whatever our political differences may be, he wanted to come to Karnataka. I only requested that we meet in a better and more cordial atmosphere because I don’t want anyone shouting against my friends. We should respect each other. We have to live together and work together. Ultimately, India is one,” Shivakumar said.

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Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu minister for natural resources, when asked about CM Vijay’s proposed visit to Bengaluru, said, “CM Vijay consulted various parties and decided that the government must file a case immediately in the Supreme Court.”

“After filing of the case, the CM will certainly engage in efforts for friendly relations,” Kumar said, indicating that Vijay would take up the visit later.

Cauvery dispute The Cauvery dispute is a long-running water-sharing conflict between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with both states contesting allocations from the river, especially in deficit years. The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka, a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it because it would affect the flow of water downstream.

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Shivakumar also defended Karnataka’s compliance with the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, saying the state was honouring the order despite the difficulties created by deficient rainfall. “We are closely watching the situation. We respect the sentiments of the people and the law of the country. As per the orders passed, we are releasing water, and I hope there will be no problem,” he said.

Mekedatu dam He again described the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir as the long-term answer to the Cauvery dispute, arguing that Tamil Nadu would receive most of its advantages. “If the Mekedatu reservoir is built, nearly 90 per cent of the benefit will go to Tamil Nadu, more than Karnataka. At no point can that water be diverted back to Bengaluru. Anyone can visit the project site and understand the facts,” he said.

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Tami Nadu-Karnataka is ‘one’ Kumar, when asked about the DMK’s decision to move the Supreme Court over the issue, alleged that the DMK family and Shivakumar have been in a “very good relationship” and it goes beyond party lines

“Many quarters have been saying that rather than listening to the Congress leadership, Shivakumar listens more to (DMK President MK) Stalin. And that is exactly how things have been unfolding over the past week,” Kumar said.

Shivakumar, however, rejected accusations that his government was acting in the interests of either Tamil Nadu or the DMK, saying Karnataka would safeguard its own interests while maintaining friendly ties with its neighbour.

“For me, Tamil Nadu is one, and Karnataka is one. Ultimately, we are one,” he said.