8 dead, 8 missing in Kerala as major towns flooded after rain

Several parts of Kerala, including major towns and large swathes of rural areas, experienced widespread flooding and waterlogging following continuous heavy rains on Sunday, taking the death toll up to eight and eight others reported missing, officials said. **EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** Kannur: Search operation underway for a man swept away in the Kanjirappuzha river, in Kannur, Kerala, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_02_2026_000403B) (PTI)

Continued relief efforts Though the magnitude of the rains reduced on Sunday, floodwaters refused to recede from major urban centres in the state including towns like Aranmula and Ranni, leading to members of the public, MLAs along with NDRF personnel and volunteers joining hands to clear solid waste and remove clogged drains.

A release from the chief minister’s office said the death toll from rain-related incidents since Friday climbed to eight with eight others reported missing, including fishermen who ventured to sea from the Muthalapozhi harbour. While 13 people were injured, a total of 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps across the state from flood and landslide prone zones, the release said, adding that 27 houses have been fully destroyed and 196 houses have partially collapsed in the rains.

Also read: Kerala rain fury leaves 8 dead; several missing as downpour triggers landslides, floods | Videos

Chief minister VD Satheesan said he was in constant touch with revenue minister AP Anilkumar, other ministers assigned to various districts and local authorities to monitor the relief efforts.

He said cleaning operations had begun in flood-affected and waterlogged areas and urged workers and volunteers of political parties and social organisations to participate in the effort.

Public safety measures “Public must continue to remain alert especially in hilly areas. Though the magnitude of the rains has deceased, measures have been taken to deal with any situation that emerges. The government promises relief and financial assistance to those who have been affected in the rain-related incidents,” the CMO said.

Holiday for educational institutions has been announced in Kannur and Pathanamthitta districts as well as taluks of Chengannur and Kuttanad, officials said.

Also read: Four killed in landslides as heavy rain triggers floods across Kerala