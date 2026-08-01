Malappuram , Kerala Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar on Saturday said the government was fully prepared to deal with landslides, flooding and other rain-related emergencies as heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the state. Revenue Minister says Kerala prepared, situation under control despite rain havoc

Addressing reporters here, Anilkumar said relief camps had already been opened in vulnerable areas and authorities had been instructed to shift people living in high-risk locations as a precaution.

"We have already opened relief camps wherever required. Even if the intensity of rain decreases, people living in high-risk areas will be shifted to camps as a precautionary measure," he said.

The minister said weather forecasts indicated that rainfall was likely to ease in the southern districts by around noon, although heavy rain was expected to continue in northern Kerala.

"From this morning onwards, rainfall is expected to be concentrated in the northern districts. Red alerts have been issued and there is also a forecast of winds reaching up to 50 kmph. All departments have been instructed to remain on alert," he said.

Anilkumar said, on the directions of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob had been deputed to coordinate relief operations in the landslide-hit areas of Idukki and Kottayam.

"The Chief Minister directly instructed Minister Anoop Jacob to visit the affected areas. Following a request from Kottayam district, directions were also issued to deploy NDRF personnel immediately," he said.

The minister said the government had begun advance preparations after receiving weather forecasts two days ago warning of five days of continuous rain.

"Based on the forecast, meetings of district collectors, the Revenue Secretary and disaster management officials were convened. Instructions were issued to identify vulnerable areas, keep relief camps ready and ensure that rescue teams remained on standby," he said.

Another meeting of district collectors was scheduled on Saturday to review the evolving situation, he added.

The minister said minor landslides and traffic disruptions had been reported from several districts, including Malappuram, where debris had fallen near the Koodoor Nooradi bridge.

"The road has been cleared and traffic restored. District administrations have been instructed to remove mud and debris immediately wherever roads are blocked so that traffic can resume without delay," he said.

Anilkumar said the government was treating every rain-related incident with utmost seriousness and had taken all possible precautions to prevent further loss of life.

Giving an update on casualties, the minister said two deaths had been confirmed in Idukki district.

"The victims are 65-year-old Sumathi of Kudayathoor, who died in the Adoormala landslide, and 77-year-old Prabhakaran of Kolahalamedu near Vagamon, who was killed after the earth caved in on him," he said.

Referring to the landslide in Kottayam district, the minister said the body of Joseph Johny has been recovered from the debris at Payyanithottam in Poonjar.

The search is continuing for mother Rejina Johny , who is still missing, he added.

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