Rajasthan teacher booked for abducting, raping Class 11 student during lunch break

A 35-year-old physical training instructor (PTI) at a government school in Rajasthan’s Churu district was booked for allegedly abducting and raping a Class 11 student during the school’s lunch break on Friday, police said. A 35-year-old PTI at a government school in Rajasthan’s Churu was booked under BNS and POCSO for allegedly abducting and raping a Class 11 student.

The physical training instructor is absconding, and multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him, a police officer said.

According to an FIR lodged by the 16-year-old’s father, the accused threatened the minor during the lunch break, forced her onto his motorcycle, and took her to his residence, where he allegedly raped her, Circle Officer (CO) of Sujangarh, Darjaram, who is investigating the case, said.

The girl later returned home and informed her family, following which her father approached the Sandwa police station and filed a complaint, he added.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Darjaram said the survivor has undergone a medical examination, while a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has inspected the alleged crime scene and collected evidence. He added that the student’s statement is yet to be recorded before a magistrate under the relevant legal provisions.

The incident triggered protests by local residents and the girl’s family outside the government school. The protesters locked the school’s main gate and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused teacher, along with strict action against him.

Police personnel reached the school, held talks with the protesters, and persuaded them to call off the agitation after assuring them that the accused would be arrested at the earliest. Further investigation is underway.