Spider-Man films' Ned Leeds, Jacob Batalon, secretly marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov
Jacob Batalon attended the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere with a ring on his finger last week.
Actor Jacob Batalon, best known for playing Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds in Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, is now a married man. According to a People magazine report, Jacob recently married interior designer Veronica Leahov, his longtime partner and fiancée.
Jacob Batalon is married
Jacob and Veronica notably attended the premiere of the latest Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, last week. The actor has a starring role in the film alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal.
The update comes after Batalon teased nicknames in an interview with co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. As the trio discussed their nicknames, the actor quipped, “My wife calls me big dog. She doesn't. I wish she did.”
In recent public appearances, including the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere, the actor has noticeably worn a ring, including various gold bands on his left-hand ring finger. This had sparked wedding rumours.
Veronica seemed to confirm their wedding as she quietly updated her surname on her website to "Veronica Leahov Batalon." The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in March 2025. "The beginning of the rest of our lives together," the caption read, alongside pictures from the actor's dreamy NYC proposal. The two have been dating for several years.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaks records
It is a double cause of celebration for Jacob this month as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is breaking box office records with its opening. The film registered the highest collection through paid previews in history. Its $72 million haul broke Avengers: Endgame's record.
The latest instalment sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains.
The film opened in India on July 30, a day earlier than the US, and has already become the biggest Hollywood opener ever in India, beating the first-day collections of Avengers: Endgame and Tom Holland's recent release, The Odyssey.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned ₹60 crore net in India on its opening day. In the US, the film is expected to rake in around $250-260 million in its opening weekend, the second biggest opening for a Hollywood film ever. Due to its long opening weekend in many international markets, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to cross the half-billion-dollar mark worldwide. More ambitious estimates even put its debut at $800 million.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More