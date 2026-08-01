Spider-Man films' Ned Leeds, Jacob Batalon, secretly marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov

In recent public appearances, including the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere, the actor has noticeably worn a ring, including various gold bands on his left-hand ring finger. This had sparked wedding rumours.

The update comes after Batalon teased nicknames in an interview with co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. As the trio discussed their nicknames, the actor quipped, “My wife calls me big dog. She doesn't. I wish she did.”

Jacob and Veronica notably attended the premiere of the latest Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, last week. The actor has a starring role in the film alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal.

Actor Jacob Batalon , best known for playing Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds in Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, is now a married man. According to a People magazine report, Jacob recently married interior designer Veronica Leahov, his longtime partner and fiancée.

Veronica seemed to confirm their wedding as she quietly updated her surname on her website to "Veronica Leahov Batalon." The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in March 2025. "The beginning of the rest of our lives together," the caption read, alongside pictures from the actor's dreamy NYC proposal. The two have been dating for several years.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaks records It is a double cause of celebration for Jacob this month as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is breaking box office records with its opening. The film registered the highest collection through paid previews in history. Its $72 million haul broke Avengers: Endgame's record.

The latest instalment sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains.

The film opened in India on July 30, a day earlier than the US, and has already become the biggest Hollywood opener ever in India, beating the first-day collections of Avengers: Endgame and Tom Holland's recent release, The Odyssey.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned ₹60 crore net in India on its opening day. In the US, the film is expected to rake in around $250-260 million in its opening weekend, the second biggest opening for a Hollywood film ever. Due to its long opening weekend in many international markets, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to cross the half-billion-dollar mark worldwide. More ambitious estimates even put its debut at $800 million.