Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon announces engagement, sparks ‘double wedding’ rumours with Tom Holland and Zendaya; read

Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Veronica Leahov. The 28-year-old actor, who is best known for portraying Ned Leeds, Peter Parker’s best friend, in the Spider-Man films, popped the question during a romantic proposal in New York City. Jacob and Veronica both shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday. Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon announces engagement

The engagement announcement featured a heartwarming carousel of photos, with the first one showing Jacob getting down on one knee as Veronica, clearly surprised, placed her hand over her mouth. Jacob captioned the series of images with, “The beginning of the rest of our lives together,” along with a string of emojis. The couple's engagement backdrop included a heart-shaped arch of roses, white candles, and the iconic New York City skyline, creating a picture-perfect moment. As the photos continued, Veronica, an architectural designer, can be seen embracing her fiancé.

Fans were quick to react, with many noting the Spider-Man cast's growing list of coupled-up stars. One fan joked, “So all the main cast of Spider-Man is coupled up?” Another humorous comment read, “😭 my 6ft woman self LOVES short kings with their tall queens 🥰.” Others took a playful approach with comments like, “Ned getting married before GTA 6 💔💔💔💔💔” and “Ned got jealous of Peter and MJ getting engaged.”

Many fans also felt a bit sentimental, sharing remarks like, “All the spider-homies are getting married❤️.” A recurring theme was the suggestion of a “double wedding,” with fans eagerly speculating about a possible joint celebration. One comment expressed excitement, saying, “Congrats. Spider-Man and Ned going to have a double wedding :),” while another fan added, “JACOB!!!!!????? OMFG!!! I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU!! GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR NEW FIANCE. I'M JUST HOPING TOM AND ZENDAYA ARE GOING TO BE A GROOMSMEN AND A BRIDESMAID..”

With the excitement surrounding Jacob’s proposal, fans are now eagerly hoping that his Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya might one day share the spotlight for a double wedding celebration.