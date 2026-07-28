Bengaluru techie returns from US after months of job rejections: 'Chapter ended differently than I had imagined'

Recalling his job search, Gowda said that he spent months applying for hundreds of roles, preparing for interviews and completing coding assessments, only to face repeated rejections. "I gave it everything I had, but despite my best efforts, I couldn't secure a job abroad before I had to return home," he wrote.

"Like many international students, I believed that years of hard work, sleepless nights, and countless sacrifices would lead to that opportunity," he wrote. However, "reality was different," he said.

In a LinkedIn post, Mohith R Gowda reflected on the emotional and financial toll of the experience, saying the chapter of his life had "ended differently" than he had hoped. He shared that after completing his Master's in Computer Science in the US , he had planned to begin his career there, believing that years of hard work and sacrifices would eventually pay off.

A Bengaluru -based software engineer has opened up about returning to India after being unable to secure a job in the US despite months of applications, coding assessments and interviews.

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'I'm choosing hope over disappointment' The techie said that returning to Bengaluru was never part of his original plan. "Coming back to Bengaluru, India wasn't part of my original plan. It was a difficult decision-one filled with disappointment, uncertainty, and the feeling that I had fallen short of the dream I had worked so hard for," he said.

Gowda also spoke about the financial challenges he faced during the job search, saying that his savings steadily dwindled while he continued looking for opportunities. "The journey has also been financially challenging. Watching my savings disappear while continuing the job search has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," he said.

But despite the setbacks, the software engineer said he remains optimistic and is actively seeking opportunities in AI/ML, Generative AI, Data Science and Software Engineering. "There have been moments when I questioned myself, but I refuse to let this chapter define my future," he wrote, adding, "I'm choosing hope over disappointment."

The techie concluded his post by requesting referrals and asking people to share his post if they knew of relevant openings. "If your team is hiring, or if you know someone who is, I would be incredibly grateful for a referral or if you could share this post. One opportunity can change everything," he wrote.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey. I'm ready for the next chapter, and I hope it's just around the corner," he added.