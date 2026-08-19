Actor and director Vikrant Rai: I want to show a different side of Azamgarh with my love story

Actor Vikrant Rai, who turned director with his upcoming film Cousin Isha, is all out to showcase his hometown Azamgarh in all its glory. Last seen in the feature film Tatkshan (2024), the actor says that he has carved a unique love story set in Purvanchal. Actor and director Vikrant Rai will be next seen in Cousin Isha “Previously, to the best of my knowledge, I don’t think any shooting has happened here – surely not a full-length film. Ours is the feature film that has been entirely shot here,” says the UPite. Rai says that with his film, he wants to change the general perception of the city. “In Mumbai, in the film circuit, if we mention a story and shoot in Azamgarh, then they will assume that it will be about mafia, katta and bandook. Not in the wildest dream will one think of shooting a love story, but we did that!”

Rai adds, “I have captured the beauty of the city that will be showcased for the first time on a big screen. The sunrise and sunset, the beauty of villages in winters, rustic locations. I want to show a different side of Azamgarh with my love story.” Initially, they were scheduled to shoot the film in Kanpur. “Unfortunately, it could not work out. To save the film, we moved it to Azamgarh. As the director had walked out, I decided to go behind the camera and eventually set up a production house so the film could happen.”

A still from the film Cousin Isha