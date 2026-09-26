This medicine can help with chronic heartburn, but disrupts vitamin B12, magnesium absorption: Physician explains how
Long-term use of PPIs like omeprazole can lead to deficiency disorders, cautions Dr Kunal Sood, while sharing what to watch out for.
Chronic acidity and heartburn are something that is common in most Indian households. And with the festive season coming up with lavish feasts, the cases are likely to be on the rise.
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Taking to Instagram on September 25, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared how proton pump inhibitors can help in this situation, as well as what to watch for when using the medication.
In his words, “Proton pump inhibitors like omeprazole are effective treatments for chronic acid-related conditions. But prolonged acid suppression can contribute to vitamin B12 deficiency and low magnesium in some people, which is why new symptoms deserve attention.”
How proton pump inhibitors work
As the name suggests, proton pump inhibitors like omeprazole reduce stomach acid by blocking the acid-producing pumps in the organ, explained Dr Sood.
“This helps control reflux and allows damaged oesophageal tissue to heal,” he stated, adding, “But reduced acidity can also change how certain nutrients are absorbed.”
Decrease in vitamin B12 absorption
Dr Sood pointed out that vitamin B12 absorption can decrease with the use of proton pump inhibitors.
As the physician explained, “B12 from food must first be released from proteins with the help of stomach acid and digestive enzymes. Long-term acid suppression can make this step less efficient, and deficiency may gradually develop over several years.”
He went on to caution that the low absorption of vitamin B12 can cause fatigue and nerve symptoms.
“B12 deficiency can impair red blood cell production, causing fatigue, weakness, breathlessness, or palpitations. It can also affect nerves, causing numbness or tingling in the hands and feet. Importantly, neurological symptoms can occur without anaemia,” stated the physician.
Magnesium can also become low
In addition to low vitamin B12 absorption, the regular use of proton pump inhibitors can also affect magnesium intake by the body.
As Dr Sood explained, “PPI-associated hypomagnesemia appears to involve reduced intestinal magnesium absorption. Most reported cases occur after a year or more, although it has been documented after at least three months.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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