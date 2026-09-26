This medicine can help with chronic heartburn, but disrupts vitamin B12, magnesium absorption: Physician explains how

In his words, “Proton pump inhibitors like omeprazole are effective treatments for chronic acid-related conditions. But prolonged acid suppression can contribute to vitamin B12 deficiency and low magnesium in some people, which is why new symptoms deserve attention.”

Taking to Instagram on September 25, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared how proton pump inhibitors can help in this situation, as well as what to watch for when using the medication.

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Chronic acidity and heartburn are something that is common in most Indian households. And with the festive season coming up with lavish feasts, the cases are likely to be on the rise.

How proton pump inhibitors work As the name suggests, proton pump inhibitors like omeprazole reduce stomach acid by blocking the acid-producing pumps in the organ, explained Dr Sood.

“This helps control reflux and allows damaged oesophageal tissue to heal,” he stated, adding, “But reduced acidity can also change how certain nutrients are absorbed.”

Decrease in vitamin B12 absorption Dr Sood pointed out that vitamin B12 absorption can decrease with the use of proton pump inhibitors.

As the physician explained, “B12 from food must first be released from proteins with the help of stomach acid and digestive enzymes. Long-term acid suppression can make this step less efficient, and deficiency may gradually develop over several years.”

He went on to caution that the low absorption of vitamin B12 can cause fatigue and nerve symptoms.

“B12 deficiency can impair red blood cell production, causing fatigue, weakness, breathlessness, or palpitations. It can also affect nerves, causing numbness or tingling in the hands and feet. Importantly, neurological symptoms can occur without anaemia,” stated the physician.

Magnesium can also become low In addition to low vitamin B12 absorption, the regular use of proton pump inhibitors can also affect magnesium intake by the body.

As Dr Sood explained, “PPI-associated hypomagnesemia appears to involve reduced intestinal magnesium absorption. Most reported cases occur after a year or more, although it has been documented after at least three months.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.