How to know if you are heading for a burnout? Clinical psychologist shares 4 signs and tips to deal with it

“You may notice your performance at work is going down, while you feel you are working harder than ever, you may also start feeling disconnected with loved ones and struggle to get along as well as you normally do,” she added. Let's find out the four signs that can help you identify when you need a break:

In a post shared in May 2022, Dr Julie Smith, a clinical psychologist, listed four signs that can help you identify whether you are heading for burnout. According to her, signs of burnout include chronic exhaustion, restlessness, anxiety, low mood, anger outbursts , repeated emotional distress, and trouble sleeping, as well as poor self-care in areas such as diet and exercise.

Burnout can be avoided, but when you're busy, it creeps up on you. In a fast-paced world, always being busy and on top of your game is seen as efficiency. But before things start slipping out of control and exhaustion catches up, it is important to notice signs that your mind and body may be exhausted, and you need some well-deserved rest.

1. Disconnecting with people Social disconnection, according to Dr Julie, is a prime sign of you being both physically and emotionally fatigued. She explains that disconnection from the people around you, for instance, ‘you might be arguing more with your partner or your friends’, could be a sign of burnout.

2. Procrastination The second sign she listed was procrastination, the act of putting off something you should do until another time because you do not want to do it. “You're procrastinating more than ever and putting off even the smallest of tasks because they now feel overwhelming,” she added, explaining what procrastination could look like when you are burnt out.

3. You cannot bother with self-care According to Dr Julie, if you are burnt out, self-care goes out the window. You don't just delay important tasks, you also ignore taking care of yourself. She explained, “ Exercise, diet, sleep. You don't feel like exercising or even socialising as much as you used to.”

4. Exhaustion The last sign of burnout she mentioned in the video is exhaustion, both physical and emotional exhaustion. “You feel tired but wired and can't sleep at night,” she explained.

Tips to deal with burnout Lastly, Dr Julie also listed a few tips that can help in such a situation:

⦿ Start working out what you can say no to: “Often, we feel obliged to say yes to every request or opportunity. When our health is in question, it’s a pretty good reason to practice the art of saying no to things that are not an absolute priority,” she advised.

⦿ Prioritise self-care: Get back to basics because they are the foundations of good mental and physical health, she advised. “Make sleep, healthy food, hydration, exercise, and social time top of your to-do list. And don’t underestimate the power of these things to build your resilience.”

⦿ Re-think what matters: “We are vulnerable to burnout when we are working hard on something that is not in line with our own values,” Dr Julie stressed.

⦿ Get support: “If you are worried about your mental health in any way, seeking support from a trusted friend or a professional is key. Human connection is a powerful tool. Use it,” she advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.