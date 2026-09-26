World Tourism Day 2026: For Indian travellers, luxury is no longer about the biggest room
Indian travellers are changing how they spend on holidays, choosing personal experiences, flexibility, comfort and convenience over traditional luxury markers.
What if luxury on your next holiday has nothing to do with a bigger hotel room or a business class seat? For Indian travellers, that idea is becoming increasingly real. Today, paying more is less about showing that you can and more about spending on the parts of a holiday that actually matter to you.
Pallavi Saxena, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Cleartrip, calls this shift “definition agnostic”. For one traveller, luxury could still mean a five-star hotel. For another, it could mean a quiet local experience, a better location, a flexible booking or simply having fewer things to worry about. “Travellers are deciding what matters most to them and spending selectively on those aspects rather than paying for luxury in a uniform or traditional sense,” she says.
Luxury is getting personal
The traditional markers of premium travel still have their place, but they are no longer the whole story. Travellers increasingly want their holidays to fit their interests, budgets and the people they are travelling with.
That could mean spending more on
• A unique stay in a location that makes sense for the trip
• A private experience or a carefully planned itinerary
• Wellness-focused holidays
• Priority access to sporting events and concerts
• Better flexibility around bookings and changes
• Local food and cultural experiences that feel more personal
Abraham Alapatt, President and Group Head, Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook (India) Limited & SOTC Travel, says travellers are becoming “much more intentional” about where they spend on travel.
His examples range from premium seats at major cricket and tennis events to global music concerts and curated culinary experiences. In other words, the premium spend can now sit outside the hotel room entirely.
Value does not mean picking the cheapest option
There is an equally interesting shift at the other end of the spending spectrum. Budget-conscious travellers still care about price, but the lowest fare is not automatically the best deal. Transparency, convenience, safety, comfortable stays, dependable service and flexibility are becoming basic expectations.
Saxena says Cleartrip is responding through products such as ClearChoice, ClearChoice Max, Book@0 and its Elite loyalty programme. Book@0, for eligible hotel stays, lets customers reserve without paying upfront until closer to the booking date. Elite also offers benefits such as a ₹9 domestic flight date change option for eligible members.
The wider idea is simple. Travellers want control over where they spend and less stress around the rest.
And then comes the AI revolution
The theme for World Tourism Day 2026, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”, fits neatly into this shift. By 2030, both executives expect technology and AI to play a bigger role in helping people search, plan and manage holidays. AI could suggest suitable dates, stays and itineraries based on individual preferences, while travel platforms could move beyond simply helping customers make a booking.
Alapatt believes the human element will remain important too. Technology can make choices faster and planning simpler, but human expertise can help turn those choices into meaningful experiences.
So, what might premium travel look like by 2030? Less about having the most expensive option at every step and more about having the right things happen at the right time.
And good value? Perhaps it will be even simpler. Pay for what matters, get comfort and convenience where it counts, and spend less time sorting out the logistics.
Similar articles for you
I went to Coorg for three days and came back rethinking how I take holidays and plan family vacations
Tried and Tested: Every suitcase I have reviewed so far, simplified into one buying guide
Destination Buzz: Planning a Switzerland train holiday in 2026? Here’s what to know about the Grand Train Tour
I compared hard shell VS soft shell luggage; here's what I'd buy again
Handpicked monsoon destinations in India backed by hospitality experts; what to pack, how to plan
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.