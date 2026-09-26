Sadhguru on Navratri: A spiritual perspective on why the 9 days go beyond power, wealth, victory and knowledge

Navratri is more than nine nights of prayer, fasting, and celebration. In a recent video shared by Sadhguru, he explains the deeper meaning behind the three forms of Devi worshipped during the festival: Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. He connects them with three important aspects of life: power, wealth and knowledge. According to Sadhguru, these can create great possibilities, but they can also become sources of ignorance when you use them without awareness.

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What do Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati represent? The nine nights of Navratri traditionally move through three forms of the Divine Feminine. Sadhguru explains that each form receives three nights of focus.

Durga represents power, Lakshmi represents wealth, and Saraswati represents knowledge. Sadhguru says these three dimensions can help you grow, but you can also become trapped by them if you treat them only as ways to gain more in life.

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Why does Sadhguru call power, wealth and knowledge possibilities? Power can help you act. Wealth can create comfort and opportunities. Knowledge can help you understand the world. But Sadhguru points out that each can also limit you when you identify too strongly with it.

You can therefore use Navratri as a time to ask yourself a simple question: Are you using what you have to grow, or have you allowed it to control you?