Sadhguru on Navratri: A spiritual perspective on why the 9 days go beyond power, wealth, victory and knowledge
The nine nights of Navratri traditionally move through three forms of the Divine Feminine. Sadhguru explains that each form receives three nights of focus.
Navratri is more than nine nights of prayer, fasting, and celebration. In a recent video shared by Sadhguru, he explains the deeper meaning behind the three forms of Devi worshipped during the festival: Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. He connects them with three important aspects of life: power, wealth and knowledge. According to Sadhguru, these can create great possibilities, but they can also become sources of ignorance when you use them without awareness.
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What do Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati represent?
The nine nights of Navratri traditionally move through three forms of the Divine Feminine. Sadhguru explains that each form receives three nights of focus.
Durga represents power, Lakshmi represents wealth, and Saraswati represents knowledge. Sadhguru says these three dimensions can help you grow, but you can also become trapped by them if you treat them only as ways to gain more in life.
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Why does Sadhguru call power, wealth and knowledge possibilities?
Power can help you act. Wealth can create comfort and opportunities. Knowledge can help you understand the world. But Sadhguru points out that each can also limit you when you identify too strongly with it.
You can therefore use Navratri as a time to ask yourself a simple question: Are you using what you have to grow, or have you allowed it to control you?
Navratri is not only about gaining knowledge
Sadhguru says Navratri does not focus only on attaining knowledge. He connects the festival with attaining power, wealth and knowledge, while also moving beyond them.
This gives the festival a different spiritual perspective. You can seek success, understanding, and material well-being, but the deeper goal is to look beyond accumulation and discover a greater sense of yourself.
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What does Vijayadashami mean spiritually?
The nine nights lead to Vijayadashami, the tenth day of Navratri. Sadhguru connects this day with victory, but he says victory does not simply mean gaining more wealth, power or knowledge.
Instead, he points toward transcendence. You can think of Vijayadashami as a symbolic moment to move beyond your limitations rather than simply collecting more achievements.
What does the Navratri bring for spiritual seekers?
You can use the nine days to examine your relationship with power, wealth, and knowledge. Ask yourself whether these things expand your life or create greater attachment.
From Sadhguru's perspective, Navratri offers a chance to work with these dimensions of life while also seeking something beyond them. The final victory, in this interpretation, comes when you move beyond your limitations and open yourself to a larger possibility.
Disclaimer: HT does not present these interpretations as factual or scientifically proven information. This article is intended for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More