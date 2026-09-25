Want your home to feel warmer? Interior designer shares 5 ways to make it feel more welcoming

Shapes can influence how a room feels. Sharp edges, boxy corners, and angular, sculptural lights can give a space a polished look, but they may also make it feel cold and serious. To bring in warmth, try softer shapes: curved furniture, rounded corners, and gentle transitions between surfaces that can make a room feel welcoming and comfortable.

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Riya Garg, founder of Rya Interiors, told HT Lifestyle that while sharp edges can look harsh in photographs, softer shapes often feel more welcoming.

“Hard edges photograph well, but they rarely feel like home. The rooms that make us want to linger, the ones that feel calm the moment we walk in, tend to lean on soft geometry: curved silhouettes, rounded corners, and gentle transitions between forms. At rya° interiors, we treat softened shapes as a warmth tool, not just a style trend,” she said.

Here are her recommendations: