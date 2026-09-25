Looking for a healthy meal packed with protein and veggies? Try these paneer broccoli koftas in peri peri protein sauce

Looking for a nutritious dinner that is packed with protein and fibre from vegetables? Whether you want a light, wholesome meal on its own or something delicious to pair with rice or bread, we have found just the recipe for you.

Also Read | Craving Asian flavours for dinner? Try this nutritionist-approved protein-packed chili basil chicken fried rice recipe

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a high-protein recipe for paneer broccoli koftas served with a creamy, spicy peri peri protein sauce.

In an Instagram video shared on September 25, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “31g protein and 300 calories per serving. Crispy on the outside, soft inside and sitting on a creamy, spicy peri peri sauce that’s packed with protein. These paneer broccoli koftas are made in a paniyaram pan (or the air fryer), so no deep frying at all. Perfect as a snack, a light dinner or a meal-prep option!”