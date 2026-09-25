Looking for a healthy meal packed with protein and veggies? Try these paneer broccoli koftas in peri peri protein sauce
If you're looking for a nutritious meal that will help you hit your protein and fibre goals, this one's for you! Try Aathira's recipe at home.
Looking for a nutritious dinner that is packed with protein and fibre from vegetables? Whether you want a light, wholesome meal on its own or something delicious to pair with rice or bread, we have found just the recipe for you.
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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a high-protein recipe for paneer broccoli koftas served with a creamy, spicy peri peri protein sauce.
In an Instagram video shared on September 25, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “31g protein and 300 calories per serving. Crispy on the outside, soft inside and sitting on a creamy, spicy peri peri sauce that’s packed with protein. These paneer broccoli koftas are made in a paniyaram pan (or the air fryer), so no deep frying at all. Perfect as a snack, a light dinner or a meal-prep option!”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 2)
For the koftas:
- 1 cup broccoli, finely shredded (100g)
- 1 cup high-protein, low-fat paneer, grated (200g)
- 1 small onion, finely chopped (50g)
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped (5g)
- 1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste (5g)
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp black pepper (1g)
- 1 egg (50g)
- For the eggless version: 2 tbsp besan (15g) and 1 to 2 tbsp water
- 1 tsp oil, for greasing the pan (5g; omit if using an air fryer)
For the peri peri protein sauce:
- ¾ cup silken tofu (150g) or high-protein paneer
- 1 tsp peri peri seasoning (3g) or chilli powder
- ½ tsp garlic paste (3g)
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp honey (7g)
- 3 tbsp warm water (45g), or as needed for consistency
Method
- In a bowl, combine the shredded broccoli, grated paneer, chopped onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste, salt, black pepper and egg. For the eggless version, use besan mixed with water instead.
- Mix well until the ingredients come together to form a dough. Shape into approximately 14 small balls of around 30g each and set aside.
- To prepare the sauce, blend the silken tofu, peri peri seasoning, garlic paste, salt, lemon juice, honey and warm water until smooth and creamy. Adjust the consistency with more water if needed.
- Grease a paniyaram pan with a little oil and place the koftas in the moulds. Cover and cook until golden brown, then flip and cook the other side until evenly browned and cooked through. Alternatively, air-fry the koftas until golden brown on all sides.
- Spread the peri peri protein sauce on a plate, arrange the koftas on top and serve.
Nutritional information (per serving)
- Calories: 300 kcal
- Protein: 31g
- Carbohydrates: 17g
- Fat: 12g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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