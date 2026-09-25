Burn at Home? Doctor shares what to do immediately and which home remedies to avoid

Burns are among the most common injuries occurring at home. Many are minor and heal well, but the first few minutes after a burn are important. Unfortunately, this is also when well-meaning family members may reach for butter, ghee, toothpaste, turmeric, flour or other traditional remedies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aruna Ramesh, HOD and senior consultant, Department of Accident and Emergency Medicine, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, shared first-aid steps you can consider to treat burns at home.

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Scenario 1: Hot oil splashes on the hand A 35-year-old woman is frying pakoras when hot oil splashes onto the back of her hand. The skin becomes red and painful within seconds.

Dr Aruna advises moving away from the heat source and placing the affected hand under cool running tap water for 20 minutes. Remove rings, bangles, watches, or other tight items early, because swelling can develop rapidly. After cooling, loosely cover the area with a clean, non-stick dressing or sterile gauze. If a blister develops, do not deliberately break it.