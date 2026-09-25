Burn at Home? Doctor shares what to do immediately and which home remedies to avoid
Got a burn at home? The doctor explains the right first-aid steps to take and common mistakes to avoid.
Burns are among the most common injuries occurring at home. Many are minor and heal well, but the first few minutes after a burn are important. Unfortunately, this is also when well-meaning family members may reach for butter, ghee, toothpaste, turmeric, flour or other traditional remedies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aruna Ramesh, HOD and senior consultant, Department of Accident and Emergency Medicine, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, shared first-aid steps you can consider to treat burns at home.
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Scenario 1: Hot oil splashes on the hand
A 35-year-old woman is frying pakoras when hot oil splashes onto the back of her hand. The skin becomes red and painful within seconds.
Dr Aruna advises moving away from the heat source and placing the affected hand under cool running tap water for 20 minutes. Remove rings, bangles, watches, or other tight items early, because swelling can develop rapidly. After cooling, loosely cover the area with a clean, non-stick dressing or sterile gauze. If a blister develops, do not deliberately break it.
Scenario 2: A child spills hot tea
A three-year-old pulls a cup of freshly made tea from a table. The hot liquid spills over the chest and upper arm. The immediate priority is not to search for a home remedy. “Remove the child from the source of heat and cool the affected area with cool water. Cover the rest of the child’s body to prevent feeling cold,” Dr Aruna suggested.
If clothing is soaked with hot liquid but not stuck to the skin, carefully remove it. If clothing is stuck to the skin, do not pull it away. Cool the area and seek medical attention. Because children have smaller bodies and can develop significant burns from relatively small amounts of hot liquid, burns involving a young child should receive medical assessment; seek urgent emergency medical care immediately.
Scenario 3: A pressure cooker releases steam
A person opens a pressure cooker before the pressure has completely released. A burst of steam hits the face and forearm. “Steam burns can be deceptively serious,”said Dr Aruna. The person should move away from the source and cool the affected skin with cool running water where practical. A burn involving the face, eyes, hands or a major joint needs medical assessment. If there is difficulty breathing, facial swelling or concern about inhaling hot steam or smoke, seek urgent emergency medical care immediately.
What actually happens when skin is burned?
A burn is tissue damage caused by heat, chemicals, electricity, or radiation. The seriousness of a burn depends largely on its depth and the amount of skin involved. A superficial burn may appear red, painful and dry. Deeper burns may blister or appear pale, white, brown or charred.
What about blisters?
Dr Aruna highlighted that a blister is the body’s natural covering over injured skin. Do not deliberately pop or peel it. Breaking the blister can expose the underlying tissue and increase the opportunity for contamination and infection. Similarly, avoid putting adhesive plasters directly onto a fresh burn. They can stick to damaged skin and cause additional trauma when removed. After cooling, cover the burn loosely with a clean, non-stick dressing or sterile gauze.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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