Nita Ambani walks through NMACC construction site, gives first glimpse of something ‘new’: Is it a luxury book cafe?

The video kicked off with Nita Ambani walking through the under-construction venue, dressed in an effortless blush pink co-ord set, reviewing blueprints with her team. From reviewing wall panelling specs to checking off technical architectural drawings, she was hands-on with every single detail.

It was captioned with little information: "A new story is about to unfold at NMACC . Watch this space for more." No statement. No render. Just scaffolding, Nita Ambani in silk co-ords, and a grand spiral staircase. Naturally, the internet noticed.

If you thought the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre had already peaked, think again. On September 25, NMACC's official Instagram sent Mumbai's culture crowd into a collective spiral. The culprit? A 17-second behind-the-scenes video starring NMACC chairperson and founder Nita Ambani herself . Also read | Step inside Nita Ambani’s Arts Cafe at NMACC, featuring cosy interiors, and discover their 4 ‘best-est’ veg dishes

If NMACC's existing spaces were Broadway-meets-Bombay, this new one looked like a private library meets a Parisian apartment. The video showed craftsmen at work — two workers smoothing plaster around what could be a fireplace recess, another team installing a vaulted, grid-like skylight ceiling that flooded the room with light. Then came a shot of an ornate, scalloped ceiling medallion with feathered plasterwork, lit from behind. Wooden panelling, double-height walls, fluted detailing. Nothing here looked minimal.

The staircase moment For the finale, Nita Ambani reappeared — this time in a white pyjama set featuring delicate butterflies — ascending a dark wooden spiral staircase. Behind her were what looked like towering custom bookshelves, along with glowing chandeliers, and decorative wood flooring. Once the camera pulled back, you got a sense of scale. This was not a simple cafe. This was a multi-level room built for lingering.

So, what is NMACC actually cooking? The video does not say restaurant. It does not say cafe. But the hashtags do a lot of heavy lifting: ‘NMACC food’, ‘book cafes’, ‘reading cafes’, ‘third spaces’, ‘books and coffee’, ‘creative spaces Mumbai’.

Put it together with the visuals — fireplaces, bevelled mirrors, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, that distinctly living-room grandeur — and our conclusion is this: NMACC is building its answer to the modern third space (somewhere you choose to hang out, linger, be yourself). Think: a luxury book cafe inside the Jio World Centre, where artisanal coffee is served under statement ceilings and floor-to-ceiling books are meant to be touched.

NMACC has always been about grand scale. This upcoming space, however, feels a little different. Smaller, slower, more intimate. For context: NMACC already houses Arts Cafe — designed by Gauri Khan, and curated by Isha Ambani — so this new space could be its more literary little sister.

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