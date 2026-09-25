Nita Ambani walks through NMACC construction site, gives first glimpse of something ‘new’: Is it a luxury book cafe?
Nita Ambani just teased a mysterious new space inside NMACC with spiral staircases, glowing chandeliers and shelves – and it's giving pure luxury vibes.
If you thought the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre had already peaked, think again. On September 25, NMACC's official Instagram sent Mumbai's culture crowd into a collective spiral. The culprit? A 17-second behind-the-scenes video starring NMACC chairperson and founder Nita Ambani herself. Also read | Step inside Nita Ambani’s Arts Cafe at NMACC, featuring cosy interiors, and discover their 4 ‘best-est’ veg dishes
It was captioned with little information: "A new story is about to unfold at NMACC. Watch this space for more." No statement. No render. Just scaffolding, Nita Ambani in silk co-ords, and a grand spiral staircase. Naturally, the internet noticed.
Nita Ambani's site inspection
The video kicked off with Nita Ambani walking through the under-construction venue, dressed in an effortless blush pink co-ord set, reviewing blueprints with her team. From reviewing wall panelling specs to checking off technical architectural drawings, she was hands-on with every single detail.
Architectural details that scream luxury
If NMACC's existing spaces were Broadway-meets-Bombay, this new one looked like a private library meets a Parisian apartment. The video showed craftsmen at work — two workers smoothing plaster around what could be a fireplace recess, another team installing a vaulted, grid-like skylight ceiling that flooded the room with light. Then came a shot of an ornate, scalloped ceiling medallion with feathered plasterwork, lit from behind. Wooden panelling, double-height walls, fluted detailing. Nothing here looked minimal.
The staircase moment
For the finale, Nita Ambani reappeared — this time in a white pyjama set featuring delicate butterflies — ascending a dark wooden spiral staircase. Behind her were what looked like towering custom bookshelves, along with glowing chandeliers, and decorative wood flooring. Once the camera pulled back, you got a sense of scale. This was not a simple cafe. This was a multi-level room built for lingering.
So, what is NMACC actually cooking?
The video does not say restaurant. It does not say cafe. But the hashtags do a lot of heavy lifting: ‘NMACC food’, ‘book cafes’, ‘reading cafes’, ‘third spaces’, ‘books and coffee’, ‘creative spaces Mumbai’.
Put it together with the visuals — fireplaces, bevelled mirrors, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, that distinctly living-room grandeur — and our conclusion is this: NMACC is building its answer to the modern third space (somewhere you choose to hang out, linger, be yourself). Think: a luxury book cafe inside the Jio World Centre, where artisanal coffee is served under statement ceilings and floor-to-ceiling books are meant to be touched.
NMACC has always been about grand scale. This upcoming space, however, feels a little different. Smaller, slower, more intimate. For context: NMACC already houses Arts Cafe — designed by Gauri Khan, and curated by Isha Ambani — so this new space could be its more literary little sister.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More