Step inside Nita Ambani’s Arts Café at NMACC, featuring cosy interiors, and discover their 4 ‘best-est’ veg dishes

Anisha asked them to bring the 'four best-est’ vegetarian dishes. Along with these, they also tried mocktails. The duo shared their feedback on each of the dishes with personal ratings.

Content creator Anisha Dixit, along with Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, recently visited the cafe and shared a glimpse of the vegetarian dishes available there in an Instagram video posted on April 15.

The Nita Mukesh Cultural Cuisine, located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai , houses the NMACC Arts Cafe, on the third floor, which offers a delicious range of vegetarian dishes blending familiar flavours with global cuisine. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Isha Ambani: ‘Our generation relies on internet for referencing, the generation after us will...'

Dishes at NMACC Arts Cafe What did they have? They began with mocktails: Raspberry Glacier, which earned a solid 10/10 from Orry for being a thick and cold fruit-infused drink, and Solar Kiss, a lighter mocktail, which Anisha rated 8.5/10. Both drinks cost Rs. 400.

Then came the first vegetarian dish, Beetroot Tartare, priced at Rs. 650. Anisha remarked, “The presentation is stunning, but beetroot alone is too sweet. The real magic hits when you pair it with the sesame,” and gave it an 8/10. It earned full marks from Orry, who noted that the flavours “enveloped” the mouth.

The second dish was fire-roasted shishito peppers, priced at ₹725. The duo loved it, especially the quinoa crunch, which tasted almost like caramel. Anisha observed that it made for a well-balanced snack. It earned high marks, 9 from Anisha and 10 from Orry.

The third dish was corn agnolotti, priced at Rs. 785, which, according to Anisha, “delivered,” earning a solid 9/10. Orry concurred, praising the cream cheese filling and giving it a 10/10.

The last dish was Tub Tim Krob, priced at Rs. 475. While the visual presentation was modest, Anisha noted that the taste was “okay,” yet still gave it a 10/10. Orry’s feedback, however, was influenced by his personal dislike for chestnuts, giving it a 6.5/10.

All in all, the total bill came to Rs. 3,580 for six items.

Interiors As they walked us through the space, the decor stood out, setting the tone for a premium fine dining experience. With exquisite marble interiors, the entrance opens into a warm and inviting ambience. It was rooted in the biophilic design style.

Wood emerges as the highlight of the decor, while the chairs feature rounded structures with soft, neutral plush upholstery. Hanging pendant lights, wooden wall panel accents, and potted plants by the wall come together to create a cosy and warm environment where conversations can spark and linger for hours.