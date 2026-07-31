Handpicked monsoon destinations in India backed by hospitality experts; what to pack, how to plan

during the rains. I personally use the Odomos body lotion because it works well for both adults and children.

Umbrella: A monsoon holiday without one is asking for trouble. It also happens to make photos look much nicer.

Slightly raised flip-flops: Perfect for breakfast runs, lazy afternoons around the resort or quick walks outside. The thicker sole keeps your feet away from puddles and splashes.

: If rain boots are not your thing, invest in a pair with good grip. Your feet will thank you after hours of sightseeing.

Before we get into the destinations, let us talk about the one thing that can make or break your holiday. Your packing list. I learnt this the hard way in Coorg.

As he puts it, "Today's travellers are seeking immersive experiences that bring generations together through local culture, authentic cuisine, outdoor adventures and meaningful moments in nature." I could not agree more. Sometimes, all it takes is a little rain to convince you to slow your pace and spend a few extra days away from your inbox.

Monsoon has always been my favourite excuse to pack a bag and head out of the city. There is something about watching hills disappear behind clouds, sipping hot coffee after getting caught in a sudden downpour and waking up to the sound of rain that makes every trip feel a little different. I recently spent a few days in Coorg during peak rainfall season and came back with muddy shoes, way too many coffee beans and a notebook full of travel tips I wish someone had shared earlier. While chatting with Manoj Bhat, MD and CEO, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd, about family holidays during this season, one thing became clear. More people are choosing to travel during the rains instead of waiting for winter.

How to plan your trip Rain has a mind of its own, so plan around it instead of fighting it.

Booking a relaxing holiday? Pick an all-inclusive resort with plenty of indoor activities. Pottery, karaoke, cake decorating, cooking sessions and craft workshops keep everyone entertained while it rains outside.

Travelling with children or older family members? Read the activity schedule before booking. A resort with enough experiences can save the day if outdoor plans get cancelled.

Planning a solo or active holiday? Stay close to trekking trails, waterfalls or plantation experiences. Shorter drives mean you can make the most of every clear spell between showers.

Leave room for flexibility: Rain changes plans quickly. Keep a loose itinerary so you can swap activities around without feeling rushed. Oh wait, we did digress.

Getting back to my conversation with Manoj, our chat soon turned into swapping favourite monsoon escapes. Between his recommendations and my own travel experiences, these are five destinations that deserve a spot on your travel list before this rainy season bids goodbye.

Coorg, Karnataka I had to begin with Coorg because it is still fresh in my mind. I visited during peak rainfall season, and honestly, I cannot imagine experiencing it any other way. The coffee plantations looked greener than I had imagined, every drive had a waterfall waiting around the corner, and even the morning walks felt cinematic with clouds rolling across the hills.

One of my favourite experiences was walking through a coffee plantation before sitting down for a coffee tasting session. It gave me a whole new appreciation for the drink I reach for every morning. If you enjoy slow mornings, scenic drives and don't mind returning with slightly muddy shoes, Coorg is an easy recommendation.

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra Mahabaleshwar is one destination Manoj feels truly comes into its own during the rains, and it is easy to understand why. The rolling hills turn a rich shade of green, clouds drift across the valleys, and waterfalls begin appearing across the landscape after a good spell of rain.

It is the kind of place where you leave room in your itinerary for long drives, roadside chai breaks and stopping at viewpoints simply because the view keeps changing every few minutes. Add fresh strawberries, local treats and crisp mountain air to the mix, and you have a holiday that feels miles away from everyday life.

Mysuru, Karnataka Mysuru has always been one of my favourite quick escapes from Bengaluru. There is no rush to tick off every attraction. I like taking my time.

A lazy afternoon exploring the palace, followed by a hot cup of filter coffee and a plate of Mysore masala dosa, is reason enough for me to keep going back. Add a sandalwood spa treatment to the itinerary and the day somehow feels complete. The cooler monsoon weather also makes walking around the palace grounds and nearby attractions far more comfortable than during the hotter months.

Cherai, Kerala If your idea of a holiday involves the sound of waves instead of traffic, Manoj recommends Cherai. This coastal destination offers a lovely combination of beach, backwaters and swaying coconut trees, all made even prettier after the rains arrive.

Unlike beaches that revolve around packed itineraries, Cherai feels more relaxed. Spend your mornings by the shore, sample Kerala's local cuisine, take a quiet backwater cruise or simply sit back and enjoy watching the rain move across the sea. Sometimes that is all a holiday needs.

Kandaghat, Himachal Pradesh For travellers who enjoy hill stations without the constant crowds, Manoj suggests Kandaghat. Surrounded by pine-covered hills and wrapped in monsoon mist, it offers a quieter side of Himachal Pradesh.

Its location also makes it a convenient base for visiting places like Chail while returning to a peaceful stay at the end of the day. If your perfect holiday involves mountain views, cool weather and long conversations over endless cups of tea, this little hill town deserves your attention.

Monsoon holidays are never about perfect weather. In fact, that is exactly what makes them memorable. Plans change, roads get misty, rain interrupts your sightseeing, and somehow those become the stories you laugh about long after the trip ends. As Manoj shared during our conversation, more families are choosing experiences over packed itineraries, and I could not agree more. With almost a month of the rainy season still left, this is your sign to stop waiting for winter. Pack your umbrella, pull out those rain boots, touch some grass, dance in the rain if you feel like it, and make the most of the season while it lasts.

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