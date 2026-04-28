I Tried and Tested these Aviators from beaches to snow: Here's how they held up every day

I am not someone who collects accessories. Bags and shoes, yes. Everything else, I like to keep simple. So when I picked up my Aviators from Ray-Ban, the plan was clear. One pair that works for everything. Years later, I still haven’t felt the need to replace them. Wearing pink lens Aviators on a sunny day, soft tint, lightweight feel, effortless style that moves from errands to holidays seamlessly. (Hindustan Times) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

The Aviator style has been around since 1937, and there is a reason it has stayed relevant. This version, with its pink photochromic lens from Ray-Ban's Evolve line, feels like a softer, more wearable take on the original. It is not trying to be sporty or overly technical. It fits right into everyday life.

Design and aesthetics I have gone through phases with my face, a bit of weight loss here, a bit of gain there, and somehow this shape of sunglasses has always worked. That classic teardrop just gets it right. The slim metal frame keeps things light, and I barely notice I have them on most days.

The pink lens is what sold me. It adds a hint of colour without feeling loud. On holidays, it feels fun. On regular days, it blends in easily. I have even worn these with a saree at a wedding, and it did not feel out of place. That surprised me.

The branding is subtle, just the way I like it. You know what you are wearing, but it does not shout.