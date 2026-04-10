Sunglasses decoded: Tamannaah Bhatia brings back the bug-eye frame sunglasses this summer

The moment you slip on a pair of oversized sunglasses, you are channelling your inner fashion diva. Just look at Tamannaah Bhatia, recently spotted in bug eye frames paired with a crisp white shirt, serving Old Hollywood charm with a Bollywood spotlight twist. These dramatic frames bring a hint of vintage mystery that instantly lifts the whole look. They add that stylish depth that makes it seem like you planned the outfit far more carefully than you actually did. One accessory, zero fuss, and yet the vibe changes completely. That is the quiet magic of a truly good pair of oversized shades. Oversized bug-eye sunglasses add instant old Hollywood flair, turning even the simplest outfit into a confident, camera-ready moment. (Instagram) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less A trip down memory lane Bug eye sunglasses first took centre stage in the 1960s and 70s, when fashion leaned into bold shapes and playful proportions. The frames were big, glamorous, and carried a slightly rebellious charm. Style icons made them unforgettable. Audrey Hepburn wore a dramatic pair in the film How to Steal a Million, while Jackie Kennedy Onassis turned oversized sunglasses into her everyday signature look. Over the years, the style moved from sharp Mod fashion to the relaxed boho chic aesthetic of the early 2000s. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out sporting a pair, and we were instantly paying attention and quietly applauding that unmistakable main character energy.

Why pick the bug-eyed style? Oversized sunglasses are not only about style. They are surprisingly useful, too. First, the sun protection is excellent. Larger lenses cover more of the delicate skin around the eyes, shielding it from harsh sunlight. That extra coverage helps reduce squinting and protects the skin from early fine lines. They are also the perfect pick on low-effort days. A large pair of bug-eye frames can instantly hide tired eyes, skipped mascara, or a rushed morning. Slip them on, and the look feels polished in seconds. Then comes versatility. These sunglasses work with almost everything in your wardrobe. They look just as natural with a structured blazer as they do with a flowy beach dress. Few accessories move so easily from weekday errands to a seaside afternoon.

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Do Don't Choose frames that still show a hint of your eyebrows Let the frames sit too low on your cheeks Check that the bridge sits comfortably on your nose Pick frames so heavy that they slip down constantly Pair them with simple outfits for balance Wear them indoors unless you are on stage

Decoding the shape for your face Oversized sunglasses may seem dramatic, yet the right variation can flatter almost every face shape. The key lies in choosing a frame that balances your natural features. Square faces benefit from rounded bug-eye frames. Soft curves help balance a defined jawline and create a gentler overall look. Round faces often look best with frames that introduce angles. Slight cat eye curves or geometric bug eye shapes add structure and definition. Oval faces enjoy the most freedom. This balanced shape can carry exaggerated circular frames, dramatic proportions, and bold silhouettes without feeling overwhelmed. One detail many people overlook is the bridge fit. Oversized sunglasses should sit comfortably on the nose without sliding down or pressing onto the cheeks. When the bridge sits correctly, the frames appear intentional and polished rather than oversized for the wrong reasons. Try a few variations in front of a mirror. The right pair usually becomes obvious quite quickly. Style it like a pro Bug eye sunglasses can shape an entire outfit if styled well.

Style approach How to wear it The overall feel Modern minimalist Choose thick black frames. Pair them with a classic trench coat and slicked back hair. Sharp, clean, and confident Retro glamour Pick translucent or tortoise shell frames. Add a printed headscarf and soft waves in your hair. Vintage, playful, and nostalgic Quiet luxury inspired Go for neutral tones like beige, cream, or olive. Keep the outfit simple so the frames do the talking. Polished, understated, and refined

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