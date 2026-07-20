Want to freeze your eggs? Fertility expert shares how long you can keep your eggs frozen

Dr Preethi Reddy G, senior consultant in infertility at BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospitals, addressed common questions young women may have about egg freezing.

With conversations around egg freezing steadily growing, women now have the option to delay pregnancy until they feel fully prepared, allowing them to focus first on their education or careers. While there is no universal timeline for starting a family, both egg quality and quantity may decline with age. However, medical advancements now offer young women the opportunity to preserve their eggs for potential use in the future. But when is the right time to make this decision, and how early is too early?

Egg freezing is the term commonly used in mainstream conversations. Dr Preethi explained that the procedure is medically known as oocyte cryopreservation.



ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon at 35 gets honest about freezing her eggs; does not sugarcoat physical and emotional toll of the process

Describing when egg quality and quantity begin to decline and how the process accelerates with age, Dr Preethi said, "The number and quality of eggs stored decrease gradually as one grows older. The trend starts to show in one's twenties, progresses in the middle thirties and then begins to increase rapidly after 35 years.”

Why is freezing eggs early recommended? Dr Preethi attributed this to egg chromosome quality, which is closely associated with a woman's age. This means that freezing eggs at a younger age may increase the chances of preserving good-quality eggs that could result in a successful pregnancy in the future.

Now, why is freezing eggs early recommended? Dr Preethi attributed this to egg chromosome quality, which is closely linked to a woman's age. This means that choosing to freeze eggs at a younger age may make the chances of preserving good-quality eggs higher, so that later on, one could get pregnant successfully.

Why is freezing eggs early recommended? Dr Preethi attributed this to egg chromosome quality, which is closely linked to a woman’s age. This means that choosing to freeze eggs at a younger age may increase the chances of preserving good-quality eggs that could result in a successful pregnancy later.

Why should you freeze eggs early? As per the doctor, if you freeze eggs at a younger age, your egg quality is good. Here are some of the reasons she stated:

• Better chances of success in the future

• Lower risk of chromosomal abnormalities

• Greater preservation of reproductive potential

What are the signs you may need to go for egg freezing? Egg freezing is a personal choice, but there are some circumstances in which women may consider freezing their eggs. Dr Preethi listed these:

Focusing on education or career milestones before starting a family

Having been advised to consider it due to declining ovarian reserve (low egg count or quality)

Not yet having found the right partner

Undergoing medical treatments, such as chemotherapy, that may affect fertility

A family history of early menopause

Having conditions such as severe Endometriosis that may impact ovarian function over time

Want to preserve younger, healthier eggs to improve future pregnancy chances

Simply wanting to preserve options for the future You also need to change your mindset. She added, “Rather than viewing egg freezing as a last resort, it is best understood as a proactive step, one that offers flexibility rather than a guarantee.”

What does the process involve? For those considering egg freezing, understanding what the procedure involves helps to make the decision feel less intimidating. Dr Preethi shared that the process includes steps like an initial fertility assessment and hormone injections, as well as egg retrieval and freezing for future use.

Dr Preethi elaborated, “The egg freezing process begins with a consultation and basic tests, including hormone evaluation and ultrasound, to assess ovarian reserve. Hormone injections are given for about 10–12 days to stimulate the ovaries to grow multiple eggs, after which the eggs are retrieved through a minor procedure. The eggs are subsequently frozen using a process referred to as vitrification to preserve them in their original form until they are required.”

How long can eggs be stored? Another common question is how long frozen eggs can be stored. Addressing this, the doctor said, "Eggs can be stored for many years. According to the ART Rules 2021 (India), eggs can be stored for up to 10 years and may be extended with permission from the ART board.”

What are the success rates? According to the expert, the chances of success largely depend on the age at which the eggs are frozen, with younger eggs generally having a greater likelihood of resulting in pregnancy. Multiple eggs may be required to improve the chances of success, and in some cases, more than one egg-freezing cycle may be recommended.

Her parting advice is, “The age at which you should have your eggs frozen is not universal, but the younger, the better from a biological perspective. What is important is to have an open discussion with your fertility expert regarding your health conditions, family history, and plans.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.