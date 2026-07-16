Understanding the egg freezing window: How an AMH test can help assess ovarian reserve

Many women are aware of egg freezing but may not consider it until later. The AMH test helps assess fertility, guiding decisions on when to freeze eggs. Ovarian reserve varies individually, making early testing crucial for reproductive planning. (Birla Fertility & IVF)

Life moves quickly, careers take off, relationships evolve, priorities shift and fertility often remains an abstract future concern. The challenge is that ovarian reserve does not follow personal timelines.

While fertility naturally declines with age, the rate of decline varies significantly from one woman to another, making it difficult to know where you stand based on age alone.

This is why fertility specialists increasingly emphasise one simple question: not whether you plan to have children today, but whether you know your current fertility status. The AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) test is commonly used to assess ovarian reserve. . By providing insight into a woman's ovarian reserve, it helps reveal where she stands in her egg-freezing window often before fertility decline becomes apparent.

What the fertility window actually looks like Egg freezing works best when eggs are younger. This is a biological judgement. As women age, both the quantity and quality of their eggs decline. The sharpest drop in egg quality begins around the mid-thirties, though the timeline varies considerably from woman to woman.

This is why the phrase "fertility window" exists, and why it matters for egg freezing specifically. A woman who freezes eggs at 32 is working with a meaningfully different raw material than one who freezes at 38 not because 38 is too late, but because the options, the expected yield, and the conversations with specialists will look different.

"The window is not a cliff edge," says Dr Priya Sharma, a reproductive medicine specialist. “But it is real, and it is moving. The question we want women to be able to answer is: where am I in it right now?”

What AMH measures AMH is a hormone produced by the small follicles in the ovaries. Its level in the blood gives doctors a reliable indication of a woman's ovarian reserve which gives the approximate count of eggs she has remaining relative to what would be expected at her age.

AMH as a fertility marker is stable enough to be tested at any point in the menstrual cycle. A blood draw, typically processed within a few days, returns a number that specialists use as a starting point for almost every egg freezing conversation.

"Before AMH testing became routine, we were working with much less information," says Dr Rahul Mehta, a fertility specialist based in Delhi. "Now, within a week of a woman coming in, we can tell her something concrete about where her ovarian reserve sits not just for her age on paper, but for her biology specifically."

A higher AMH suggests a stronger ovarian reserve and, typically, a better response to the hormonal stimulation used in egg freezing. A lower AMH does not mean egg freezing is off the table but it does change the conversation about timing.

What a lower result actually means and what it doesn't Interpreting AMH results requires clinical context.

A low AMH result is not a diagnosis of infertility. It does not mean a woman cannot conceive naturally. What it indicates is that her ovarian reserve is lower than the median for her age group which has implications specifically for how many eggs are likely to be retrieved in a stimulation cycle, and how much time she has before that number declines further.

"I see women come in having Googled their AMH number and convinced themselves it is all over," Dr Sharma says. "That is not what the number means. What it means is that we need to have a more specific conversation about timing and possibly about acting sooner rather than later."

For women with a lower AMH who are considering egg freezing, specialists say the most important shift is from "I'll think about it" to "I need to understand my options now." Not because the situation is dire, but because the margin for delay is narrower.

Conversely, a higher-than-expected AMH result does not mean a woman can afford to wait indefinitely. AMH reflects quantity, not quality and egg quality is still primarily determined by age.

"The two work together," Dr Mehta explains. "AMH tells us about the reserve. Age tells us about quality. Neither number alone gives the full picture but together, they give us something we can actually plan around."

How AMH shapes the egg freezing process itself Beyond informing the decision of whether and when to freeze, AMH results directly influence how the process is likely to be carried out.

Women with a higher ovarian reserve typically respond more robustly to hormonal stimulation, the phase of egg freezing in which daily injections encourage the ovaries to mature multiple eggs simultaneously. They may yield more eggs per cycle, which improves the statistical probability of a successful future pregnancy.

Women with a lower reserve may be given adjusted stimulation protocols designed to maximise response, and may be counselled about doing more than one cycle to accumulate a sufficient number of eggs.

"There is no standard egg freezing cycle," Dr Sharma says. "The AMH result is one of the key inputs that allows us to personalise the protocol, the medication doses, the monitoring schedule, the expected yield, the conversation about how many cycles makes sense. Without it, we are working in the dark."

Many fertility centres, including Birla Fertility & IVF, use AMH testing as part of fertility assessment and treatment planning. .The test helps specialists personalise treatment plans and discuss fertility preservation options.

Testing early Some fertility specialists say patients often wish they had assessed their fertility earlier. There is no outward symptom of a declining ovarian reserve. Periods continue normally. There is no signal that anything has changed until, in some cases, a woman attempts to conceive or seeks fertility treatment and discovers her reserve is lower than she expected.

For women in their late twenties and early thirties who are aware of egg freezing as an option but have not yet taken a concrete step, an AMH test may be a useful starting point for understanding ovarian reserve.

What your AMH results mean AMH results are typically reported in pmol/L or ng/mL depending on the laboratory. Interpreting them requires context, age, overall health, other hormone markers and should always be done in conversation with a specialist rather than against an online chart.

What a result can tell you, in the right hands:

Whether your ovarian reserve is broadly in line with expectations for your age, higher, or lower

How your body is likely to respond to hormonal stimulation if you choose to freeze

Whether the timing of that decision carries more or less urgency than average

What a realistic egg yield per cycle might look like, and how many cycles may be worth considering What it cannot tell you:

Whether you will conceive naturally

The quality of your eggs

Whether egg freezing will result in a future pregnancy "AMH is a planning tool," Dr Sharma says. "It does not tell you what will happen. It tells you what you are working with and that is exactly the kind of information that allows women to make a real decision, rather than a deferred one."

An AMH test can be done at most fertility clinics and many diagnostic centres across India. If you are considering egg freezing or simply want a baseline picture of your ovarian reserve, speak to a reproductive medicine specialist.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.