Kangana Ranaut questions Rahul Gandhi for silence on Jharkhand students agitation: ‘Jab logon ko uksana hota hain…’

She added, “Lekin jab logo ko uksana hota hai, bachcho ko jo hai desh ki security pe khatra karna hota hai tab wo hai (But when it comes to inciting people or endangering the country's security, Rahul Gandhi is the first to step forward as a threat to the nation).”

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, Kangana accused the Congress of hypocrisy. "Our Gen Z, our children, are truly enduring various forms of hardship, a situation that has persisted for decades. The Congress party created such a spectacle here in Delhi. They even attempted to launch an attack in Parliament. Yet, now that the situation for children in Jharkhand is so dire, Rahul Gandhi is not visiting them," she said.

For the few days, several students have been protesting against alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut backed the protests, as well as questioned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi 's absence from the protest site.

The protesters, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here since July 29, alleged that the JMM-led government was attempting to "whitewash" the issue by entrusting the investigation to the CID.

They had earlier demanded an investigation by the CBI along with that of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming large-scale financial transactions were linked to the alleged recruitment scam.

More comments by Kangana Kangana also welcomed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's apology over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video, saying she hoped such incidents would not recur given the concerns over national security. Speaking to ANI, she said, "We are very pleased that the errors have been acknowledged, and we hope for relief in the future regarding the growing threat posed to our national security by these terrorist forces."

The remarks came a day after sources said Zuckerberg had apologised to the government over issues relating to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), deepfake content and operational errors on the platform.

Facing a probe over alleged advertisements related to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) following a media report, Meta had admitted that illegal content was promoted and paid promotions were carried out for a specific audience, sources said on Wednesday. The sources added that the company would be called again over the concerns.