Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release: When and where to watch Imtiaz Ali's Partition drama starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari
Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release date out: Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama shows a love story affected by partition. It became a surprise hit at the box office.
Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release date: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's highly acclaimed romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga is finally set to get its OTT release. Missed the film, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, in theatres? Wait no longer as viewers can watch the film from the comfort of their homes from tomorrow!
Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release date
On Thursday, the official account of Netflix India announced through an Instagram post that Main Vaapas Aaunga is all set to premiere on the platform on August 7, Friday. "78 saal pehle jo kahaani adhoori reh gayi thi, woh ab poori hogi! Watch Main Vaapas Aaunga, out 7 August, on Netflix!" read the caption.
About Main Vaapas Aaunga
Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn.
Hindustan Times’ review of Main Vaapas Aaunga reads: “Overall, perhaps what lingers most about Main Vaapas Aaunga is that it isn't really a film about Partition or even lost love. It's a film about memory itself. About the people and emotions that refuse to leave us, even when everything else begins to fade. In an era where Hindi cinema often mistakes scale for feeling, Main Vaapas Aaunga delivers something far rarer: a deeply human story. It may stumble occasionally, but when it soars, it reaches the kind of emotional heights few filmmakers today can access."
The film's box office turnaround
The film was released in theatres in June to positive reviews but had a slow start at the box office. But nobody could predict the remarkable box-office turnaround of the Imtiaz Ali film, which has surely become one of the year's most talked-about success stories. The film managed to become a commercial hit by recovering its costs through theatrical and non-theatrical revenues, said producer Mohit Choudhary in a statement to news agency PTI. “The box office success of Main Vaapas Aaunga is a reflection of the love the film has received from the audience. A very strong word of mouth powers it ahead as it marches towards a 50-plus day theatrical run,” he said.
“In its sixth week, the film has already recovered its cost from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams. This seemed extremely difficult at the start of its theatrical journey. While the film has been and will always remain a 'people's hit', it is now officially also a commercial hit,” he added. Backed by glowing word-of-mouth, the film witnessed a massive surge in ticket sales. Audiences fell in love with the performances, and the soundtrack quickly took over the charts, breathing new life into its theatrical run.
The film also marks another collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman, their fifth together after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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