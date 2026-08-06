Sharvari: I hope people remember who I played more than they remember how much the film earned

When Sharvari joins us on a call between shots for her next film with Ali Abbas Zafar opposite Ahaan Panday, she is already immersed in a new world. But the glow of Main Vaapas Aaunga hasn't quite faded and why would it? Weeks after release, the film continues to draw audiences, proving that sometimes the biggest hits aren't manufactured, they are discovered. Outfit: Gucci, Jewellery: Reva by PNGS "It's still a pinch-me moment," she smiles. "We are in our fifth week in theatres, if I'm not mistaken. That's a really long run. especially today." For Sharvari, the film's success feels sweeter because it wasn't fueled by hype-it was powered by people.

The actor wears a dazzling, crystal-and-sequin embellished mini dress with fringe detailing by Mehul Gupta, beautifully paired with a shimmering diamond bracelet from Reva by PNGS

"You can never predict how deeply a film will connect. This kind of organic love and word of mouth is something you can't ask for. It has to come from the audience. I'm just really grateful that the film resonated with them. There's nothing more rewarding. The journey, however, wasn't all celebration. The first few days after release were nerve-racking, with the team watching months of hard work unfold at the box office. Sharvari chose optimism over panic. "I have always been a positive person," she says. "I genuinely believed this film would find its audience. Call it intuition or just a gut feeling, but something in my heart kept saying, kuch toh accha hoga." Her birthday arrived just two days after the release, giving her one more reason to believe luck was on her side.

The actor wears a coordinated grey checked linen waistcoat and shorts set by Ranna Gill, detailed with embroidered motifs and paired with elegant diamond earrings and a floral-inspired ring by Reva by PNGS.

Today, that faith has come full circle. Fans have stopped calling her Sharvari and started calling her Jia, the character she played in the film-a compliment every actor secretly hopes for. From Borrowed Earrings to the Best-Dressed Lists Sharvari's on-screen journey-from Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Munjya and now Main Vaapas Aaunga-has been matched by an equally visible style evolution. "I have become much more confident over the years," she says. “Earlier, I probably wouldn't have taken as many risks. Now I enjoy experimenting while staying true to myself because fashion should feel like an extension of your personality, not a costume.”

Ironically, fashion wasn't always on her radar. "My sister Kasturi deserves all the credit," she laughs. "She's three years older than me. I was a complete tomboy while she loved dressing up, jewellery, long hair-everything I wasn't interested in. I was usually out playing sports." “That changed soon enough." I slowly started started steal stealing her earrings and dresses, which led to many controversial sibling fights. Growing up, the only person I wanted to copy was my sister."

Sharvari wears a stunning ivory corset and peplum skirt set with a thigh-high side slit from Mehul Gupta, beautifully accessorized with a radiant diamond choker from Reva by PNGS