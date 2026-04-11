Will there be Jab We Met 2, Tamasha 2? Imtiaz Ali reveals, ‘Some things are best…’

What happened to Geet and Aditya after Jab We Met? It's a question that atleast officially, we won't get an answer to. Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met is counted as a cult Hindi film

In a candid conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, on The Right Angle, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali revealed that he has no plans for a Jab We Met 2, or even a Tamasha 2.

“I do keep hearing about it. To those who ask me about them, I say, 'Love Aaj Kal 2 bhi toh banayi thi na, voh toh itni achhi nahi gayi'," he says, pointing out that sequels do not automatically guarantee love or success.

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“I feel that if there's something that comes that strongly to me as a maker, then I will,” he explains, “But I don't think, especially for Jab We Met, I won’t. Some things are best left untouched,.”

The legacy is something he would rather preserve. Jab We Met (2007) and Tamasha (2015) rank among Imtiaz's best works.

As for his other films, he is clear that he does not want to approach filmmaking from a calculated standpoint, "I don't want to start from a point of view of ‘this is a money-making plan, like a professional move’. Good films cannot be made that way. They have to come from a point ‘oh, this is a nice story. I want to be in this world’,” he adds.