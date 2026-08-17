IND vs ENG Highlights, Hockey World Cup 2026: India stumble against England as Pakistan clash turns into must-win test
IND vs ENG Highlights: India fell 4-2 to England after surrendering a 2-1 half-time lead, leaving their hockey World Cup qualification hopes hinging on a crucial final Pool D clash against Pakistan.
- 1 Mins agoEngland turn the game on its head after half-time
- 19 Mins agoEngland win the match
- 22 Mins agoNot much left in the game
- 25 Mins agoAnother penalty corner for India
- 27 Mins agoDefended by India
- 28 Mins agoPenalty corner for England
- 32 Mins agoTime running out for India
- 33 Mins agoIndia have taken the referral
- 35 Mins agoCroft green-carded
- 38 Mins agoIndia dominating the fourth quarter
- 40 Mins agoPenalty Corner!!!
- 40 Mins agoPenalty Corner for India
- 42 Mins agoThe final quarter gets underway
- 45 Mins agoWilliamson green-carded
- 47 Mins agoGOAL!!!
- 50 Mins agoWallace green-carded
- 52 Mins agoGOAL!!!!
- 57 Mins agoPenalty corner for England
- 58 Mins agoOH!!! ENGLAND MISS
- 1 Hr agoThe Indian middle needs to step up
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoThe second half gets underway
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoPenalty corner for England
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoEngland increasing intensity
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoGOAL!!!!
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoSecond penalty corner for India
- 1 Hr 28 Mins agoGOAL!!!!
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoIndia take the referral
- 1 Hr 30 Mins agoThe second quarter gets underway
- 1 Hr 35 Mins agoGOAL!!!!
- 1 Hr 37 Mins agoIndia on the defence
- 1 Hr 39 Mins agoPenalty Corner for England
- 1 Hr 40 Mins agoReview from England
- 1 Hr 42 Mins agoSumit greencarded
- 1 Hr 43 Mins agoEngland on the move
- 1 Hr 45 Mins agoIndia looking to be proactive
- 1 Hr 48 Mins agoEngland looking to find rhythm
- 1 Hr 50 Mins agoIndia controlling possession
- 1 Hr 51 Mins agoIndia on the move early
- 1 Hr 53 Mins agoHere, we go…
- 6:32 PM IST, Aug 17All set for the action
- 6:19 PM IST, Aug 17India cannot afford to let England dictate the tempo
- 6:09 PM IST, Aug 17A win tonight sends India through
- 5:50 PM IST, Aug 17Bandurak and Croft headline England's biggest threats
- 5:43 PM IST, Aug 17Harmanpreet leads India's in-form core
- 5:31 PM IST, Aug 17A rivalry India have struggled to crack at World Cups
IND vs ENG Highlights: India surrendered a half-time lead as England fought back to hand them a 4-2 defeat in their second Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen. Nick Bandurak put England ahead before Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh turned the contest around to give India a 2-1 advantage at the break. But the game changed dramatically in the third quarter, with Stuart Rushmere and Henry Croft scoring within four minutes as England reclaimed control before adding another late goal. The result takes England to six points and leaves India on three, making Wednesday's final pool encounter against Pakistan crucial. India must now beat their arch-rivals to guarantee progress to the second round....Read More
IND vs ENG Highlights: England turn the game on its head after half-time
IND vs ENG Highlights: India looked in control after recovering from an early deficit to lead 2-1 at half-time, but England transformed the contest after the break. Their pressure and sharper circle play produced three unanswered goals, turning India's advantage into a 4-2 defeat. The third quarter proved decisive, with India losing their defensive shape and struggling to regain momentum once England moved back in front.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England win the match
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The hooter sounds, and that is the end of the game. Great fight from India, but England have proven their supremacy. They qualify for the second round with this win.
IND - 2:4 - ENG (FT)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Not much left in the game
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The match is in its final three minutes. England have more or less ensured their place in the next round.
IND - 2:4 - ENG (12') (4th Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Another penalty corner for India
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England are completely dominating this final phase of play. They get another penalty corner.
THIS TIME GOAL!!! And well, this game is more or less beyond India now.
IND - 2:4 - ENG (10') (4th Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Defended by India
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Shot, halt and blocked. India survive once more. One more penalty corner….. and Saved again.
IND - 2:3 - ENG (9') (4th Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Penalty corner for England
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Shot taken but India survive again. Okay, a referral has been taken.
The TV umpire says that it will be a penalty corner. England keep their referral.
IND -2:3 - ENG (9') (4th Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Time running out for India
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The final eight minutes are left in the game. India are creating pressure, but they need to convert very soon.
IND -2:3 - ENG (7') (4th Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India have taken the referral
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India have taken the referral for a Penalty Corner. They believe there was a push inside the circle.
The TV umpire says no clear reason to change the decision. India lose the referral.
IND - 2:3 - ENG (7') (4th Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Croft green-carded
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Henry Croft has been green-carded and another chance for India to comeback.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India dominating the fourth quarter
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The Indian team has come out with intensity. They are trying to make an immediate comeback.
IND -2:3 - ENG (5') (4th Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Penalty Corner!!!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India take the Penalty Corner. But this time England have defended well. The lead for England continues.
IND - 2:3 - ENG (3') (4th Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Penalty Corner for India
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India have started well in the final quarter. They have got a PC here. Great chance to make a come back.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The final quarter gets underway
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The fourth and final quarter gets underway. England will be looking to continue their momentum, while India will be looking to script another dramatic turnaround.
IND -2:3 - ENG (1') (4th Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Williamson green-carded
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Connor Williamson has been green-carded. Another opportunity for India to impose themselves.
IND - 2:3 - ENG (15') (3rd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: GOAL!!!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Dramatic turnaround from England. A great sequence of play, and England have taken the lead.
IND -2:3 - ENG (13') (3rd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Wallace green-carded
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Wallace has been green-carded; it is now an opportunity for India to take the lead as England will be down to 10 men for the next couple of minutes.
IND - 2:2 - ENG (11')
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: GOAL!!!!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Brilliant from ENGLAND!!!!! Persistence and that has awarded them with the second goal. A long pass and then a deflection behind the net. England have made the comeback.
IND - 2:2 - ENG (9') (3rd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Penalty corner for England
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India defending too deep, and a penalty corner is conceded. England are not allowing any space to the Indians.
Shot and!!!! A mistake on the halt. India survive again.
IND - 2:1 - ENG (5') (3rd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: OH!!! ENGLAND MISS
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Cross from the right, and it just needed a light tap in. But the touch does not come, and India survive.
IND - 2:1 - ENG (4') (3rd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The Indian middle needs to step up
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India need to step up their midfield play. They cannot go into deep press here.
IND - 2:1 - ENG (3') (3rd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The second half gets underway
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The start of the second half, that is the third quarter of the game. There is no doubt that things will start getting tougher for England. This will be a true test of India's temperament.
IND - 2:1 - ENG (1') (3rd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Penalty corner for England
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Shot!!! England make a mistake, and India survive. They keep the lead.
IND - 2:1 - ENG (15') (2nd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England increasing intensity
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: That second goal has awakened the English team. They are creating pressure. India need to maintain their shape here.
IND - 2:1 - ENG (13') (2nd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: GOAL!!!!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India get the second goal!!!! India take the lead. This is a brilliant move from India. Dilpreet with India's first field goal.
IND - 2:1 - ENG (10') (2nd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Second penalty corner for India
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Move from the left and a brilliant move. The English defender stops the cross, but PC for India.
This time, great defence from England. The score remains 1-1.
IND -1:1 - ENG (6') (2nd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: GOAL!!!!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Penalty Corner for India. Harmanpreet Singh with the flick and GOAL!!!!! India make a comeback. One more goal from the Indian skipper.
IND - 1:1 - ENG (2') (2nd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India take the referral
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India awarded the long corner. But they take the referral. The TV umpire awards the penalty corner to India; they keep the referral.
IND - 0:1 - ENG (2') (2nd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The second quarter gets underway
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The second quarter gets underway. India need to make a quick comeback to keep this game alive.
IND - 0:1 - ENG (1') (2nd Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: GOAL!!!!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England get the goal. Brilliant move on the counterattack.
IND - 0:1 - ENG (14') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India on the defence
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England are building attacks consistently. India are looking a bit too defensive, they need to change position quickly.
IND - 0:0 - ENG (13') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Penalty Corner for England
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The shot taken. Stop and the flick, brilliant block from Manpreet. India do not concede.
IND - 0:0 - ENG (11') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Review from England
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England have appealed for a Penalty Corner and have taken the review. The TV umpire has awarded the PC to England, and they get to keep their referral.
IND - 0:0 - ENG (11') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Sumit greencarded
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Opportunity for England. Sumit has been greencarded, and he will be off for a couple of minutes.
IND - 0:0 - ENG (10') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England on the move
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England moving from the left, threatening position. Good tackle from Jugraj there.
IND - 0:0 - ENG (9') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India looking to be proactive
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The Indian team is trying to be proactive from the very beginning. They need to keep this momentum going.
IND - 0:0 - ENG (7') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England looking to find rhythm
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England are now trying to come back. They are trying to get the positional dominance back from India.
IND - 0:0 - ENG (4') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India controlling possession
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: In the early moments, India are controlling the possession. The whole England team down in their half.
IND -0:0 - ENG (2') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India on the move early
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: A good steal down the right, India try to up the ante. They win a long corner.
IND - 0:0 - ENG (1') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Here, we go…
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: So, the national anthems are done, and here we go. India would look to start on a positive note, while England would look to dominate the proceedings from the start.
IND - 0:0 - ENG (1') (1st Q)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: All set for the action
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Right, the umpires walk out, and we are all set for the action. But first of all, the two teams will sing their national anthems.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India cannot afford to let England dictate the tempo
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India's biggest strategic danger is allowing this contest to become stretched. England possess scoring threats across their attack and have the structure to punish turnovers quickly. India's intensity dipped after the opening quarter against Wales, and a similar lull could be costly today. Craig Futlton's side must stay compact, protect possession through the midifeld and avoid giving England repeated entries into the circle.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: A win tonight sends India through
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Pakistan and Wales' 3-3 draw has made the equation much clearer for India. Victory over England will take either side to six poins and guarantee a top-two finish in Pool D, with Pakistan and Wales able to reach only four. There is an added incentive: if India and England both eventually progress, tonight's results and points will be carried into the second-round Pool E.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Bandurak and Croft headline England's biggest threats
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Nick Bandurak arrives as England's most prolific finisher after scoring 10 goals during their 2025-26 Pro League campaign, while Henry Croft contributed seven. Sam Hooper and Sam Ward add further firepower, and captain Zach Wallace remains the creative heartbeat of the side. England's strength is their depth: five player scored at least twice during their dominant World Cup qualifying campaign.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Harmanpreet leads India's in-form core
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Captain Harmanpreet Singh is India's standout man after converting two penalty corners against Wales, while Sanjay also found the net from a set piece in the 3-1 win. Hardik Singh remains central to India's midfield drive, with Abhishek providing their biggest open-play threat up front. India will need that quartet sharp against an England side capable of punishing even brief lapses.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: A rivalry India have struggled to crack at World Cups
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: England have been a particularly stubborn World Cup opponent for India. The eight-time Olympic champions have not beaten them in this competition since 1994, a sequence India will be desperate to end in Amstelveen. Recent history offers encouragement, though: India famously eliminated Great Britain in the quarter finals of the Paris Olympics despite playing much of the contest with 10 men.