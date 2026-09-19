‘Majority did not vote for them’, says CJP's Saurav Das as ABVP sweeps DUSU polls

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das, reacting to the DUSU election results, said the outcome showed that a majority of students were against the present regime but remained divided, which he argued ultimately benefited the regime. Das also raised concerns about sections of the Left unity, saying some, though not all, were too focused on “ideological purity and exclusivity”. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo) Das said those who secured positions in the elections should remember that they were not “kings or queens”, as the majority of students had not voted for them. "A majority of students are against the present regime, but fractured, and hence it benefits the regime. But this is a silver lining. Those bagging positions must remember they are not kings or queens. The majority DID NOT vote for them," he wrote on X. Das questions opposition strategy

Deep Dive What did Saurav Das mean when he said the majority of students did not vote for the elected officials in the DUSU polls? Why did the NSUI face setbacks in the recent DUSU elections? How has ABVP maintained its dominance in DUSU elections despite opposition challenges?

Das also criticised the Congress and its “bureaucratic wings”, saying they should focus on putting their organisational affairs in order instead of concentrating on “hounding the CJP”.

He said efforts to sort out these issues had continued for 12 years and claimed that people were losing patience. Das cited the rebel NSUI candidate who won the vice-president’s post with a “HUGE margin” after being denied the NSUI ticket. Saurav Das flags Left unity concerns Das also raised concerns about sections of the Left unity, saying some, though not all, were too focused on “ideological purity and exclusivity”. Also read | ABVP sweeps, NSUI falters, Independent grabs key seat: Takeaways from Delhi University polls He said such groups needed to recognise that people were not seeking their validation. “If this is the opposition “unity”, then I’m afraid they will continue to remain in Opposition,” Das said. “Reducing the political mood of an entire generation of hundreds of millions of young Indians facing joblessness, a broken education system, dilapidated schools, inflation and mass despair to the result of ONE student-union election, completely run on money and muscle power, is not great analysis, ” Das further mentioned.