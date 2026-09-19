From international tennis tournaments to new DUSU president: Who is ABVP's Yash Dabas?

He hails from Delhi's Kanjhawala area and completed his graduation from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College. Dabas is currently pursuing a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Buddhist Studies at DU.

Dabas, who polled 24,576 votes and defeated NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by 2,053 votes, is an international-level tennis player and has represented Delhi University at the All-India University Games and the Khelo India University Games.

Dabas has said that he has participated in International Tennis Federation competitions in Spain, Australia and Serbia. “An accomplished tennis player, Yash has represented at national and international levels, with ITF experience in Spain, Australia and Serbia,” ABVP said in a statement on its official X handle.

The ABVP won three of the four central panel posts in the DUSU polls. Among them were Dabas, Riya Chhawdi, who won the secretary post and Lakshya Raj Singh, who was elected joint secretary. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen secured the vice-president’s post.

He was also selected for CBSE Nationals, SGFI Nationals, Khelo India and the All India University Games 2023, and represented DU at the North India University Games. Dabas also studied law at the Campus Law Centre (CLC), Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

Dabas has been associated with the ABVP since 2021, and is serving as the Students for Seva co-convenor for the RSS-affiliated organisation. According to ABVP, he held key organisational responsibilities at SGTB Khalsa and ABVP, Delhi, and contributed to major organisational programmes and events.

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What Dabas said on ‘first task’ after winning Following his victory, Dabas said his first task would be a safety audit of all college hostels and PGs, PTI news agency reported. “My priority will be to fight for students' rights and demand justice for those who lost their lives in the Satya Niketan incident. The hardships I faced while campaigning on foot reminded me of the difficulties faced by nearly 1.5 lakh students of Delhi University, and I will work to address their concerns and fight for their rights,” he said.

Dabas said his victory belongs to “social harmony, patriotism and unity.” The newly elected DUSU president had, in his campaign, highlighted student safety and expansion of hostel facilities among his key priorities. “Safe and affordable accommodation is an important part of ensuring a secure and supportive environment for students,” he had said in a statement earlier.